5 most viewed FPS games on Twitch in 2022

FPS games are known for their fast-paced gameplay and immersive environments, often featuring a variety of weapons and objectives for players to take on.

First-person shooter (FPS) games have always been a popular choice among gamers, and this is reflected in the high viewership numbers that many of these games receive on streaming platforms like Twitch.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the five most popular FPS games on Twitch in 2022, as well as some background information on each game and what makes it stand out in the crowded FPS market.

Apex Legends and other most-viewed FPS Games on Twitch

1) Valorant

Valorant is a tactical shooter game developed by Riot Games. It quickly gained a large following thanks to its fast-paced action and tactical gameplay mechanics, which require players to carefully plan out their strategies and use character abilities to emerge victorious.

The game also has a growing esports scene, with numerous tournaments occurring throughout the year. Additionally, Valorant received the "Best Esports Game of the Year" award at the 2022 Game Awards. In the 2022 calendar year, Valorant was watched on Twitch for a staggering 1.1 billion hours, making it the most popular FPS game on the platform.

2) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO)

CS: GO is a household name in the gaming world that has been around since 2012. It is still one of the most popular games on Twitch. Its competitive gameplay, which involves two teams competing against each other in various game modes, has kept it fresh and exciting for players over the years.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive also has one of the industry's oldest and most desirable esports scenes, with numerous tournaments occurring throughout the year. CS: GO was the second-most popular first-person shooter game on Twitch in 2022 with 684 million hours of viewership.

3) Apex Legends

Apex Legends was released in 2019 by Electronic Arts and has gained increasing popularity each year. In Apex Legends, players are dropped onto a large island and must fight to be the last person or team standing.

What sets Apex Legends apart from other battle royale games is its unique character abilities, which allow players to use special powers and skills to gain an advantage in combat.

Apex Legends also has an admirable esports scene, with numerous tournaments throughout the year. In 2022, Apex Legends was watched for 640 million hours on Twitch, making it the third most sought-after FPS game on the platform.

4) Fortnite

Fortnite is a battle royale game developed by Epic Games that has taken the gaming world by storm since its release in 2017. Its colorful and creative world, constant updates, and events keep it at the top of the list for many streamers.

Fortnite is known for its unique gameplay, which involves players building structures and using various weapons and items to defeat their opponents. It also has a large player base, allowing for exciting and intense matches. The fourth-most popular first-person shooter game on Twitch in 2022, Fortnite received 599 million hours of viewing time.

5) Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Warzone is a battle royale game that was released in 2020 and quickly gained a massive following. Its success led to the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in November this year, which has also received positive reviews. Warzone features fast-paced gameplay and various game modes, including traditional deathmatch and the popular battle royale mode.

It also has a large player base and regular updates, which keeps the game fresh and exciting for gamers. In 2022, Warzone was watched for 416 million hours on Twitch, making it the fifth most popular FPS game on the platform.

Aside from their high viewership numbers, these five games have unique features that set them apart from other games. Valorant's tactical gameplay and character abilities, CS: GO's long-standing esports scene, Apex Legends' fast-paced gameplay and character abilities, Fortnite's creative world and events, and Warzone's large player base and regular updates all contribute to their popularity on Twitch.

It's worth noting that the first Person Shooter genre is constantly evolving and new games are being released all the time. While these five games are currently the most popular on Twitch, other FPS games may rise to the top.

However, the five games mentioned above will always be remembered as some of the most iconic and influential FPS games of all time, and will likely continue to be popular choices among gamers and streamers for years to come.

