The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational: Date, livestream link, teams, and more

YouTube Gaming star "Ludwig" Ahgren recently surprised the streaming and gaming community by announcing an official Valorant tournament called The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational.

The streamer made the announcement by sharing a 23-second video on Twitter. He also mentioned:

"This weekend. The first official Valorant event of the year."

YouTube Gaming streamer announced the Valorant Invitationals on January 10, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Everything you need to know about Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational

Date, time, and livestream link

The official Valorant tournament will begin on January 14, 2023, and will last until January 15, 2023. It will be streamed live on both Ludwig's YouTube channel and Tarik's Twitch channel.

Teams

According to the promotional video, four teams will compete in the tournament, including Sentinels, T1, The Guard, and Team SoloMid (TSM). Here's the roster for every single team:

1) Sentinels:

Zachary "zekken"

Tyson "TenZ"

Gustavo "Sacy"

Bryan "pANcada"

Rory "dephh"

2) T1:

Son "xeta"

Byeon "Munchkin"

Joseph "Ban"

Ha "Sayaplayer"

Lee "Carpe"

Kim "BeomJun"

3) The Guard:

Jacob "valyn"

Jonah "JonahP"

Trent "trent"

Michael "neT"

Ian "tex"

4) Team SoloMid (TSM):

Johann "seven"

Corey "corey"

Anthony "gMd"

James "hazed"

Nicholas "NaturE"

In addition to the aforementioned matchups, the Valorant tournament will include a special showmatch between Team OfflineTV and Team Mogul Moves.

Here's the roster for these teams:

1) Team OfflineTV:

Tarik

John "Masayoshi"

Jodi "QuarterJade"

Yvonne "Yvonnie"

Brodin

2) Team Mogul Moves:

Ludwig

Michael "Shroud"

Nick "Yingling"

Nick "Falco"

Aiden

Fans react to the Valorant Invitational announcement

The Valorant Invitational announcement went viral on Twitter, garnering more than 16.7k likes, with over 180 community members commenting.

Prominent esports personality The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) hoped to see Sentinels take on TSM in the opening match:

Fans reacting to the streamer's Valorant Invitational 2023 1/ (Image via Twitter)

Team Liquid-affiliated content creator AverageJonas expressed interest in co-streaming the esports event:

Fans reacting to the streamer's Valorant Invitational 2023 1/3 (Image via Twitter)

Sentinels' head coach, Syyko, also reacted to the announcement, stating:

Fans reacting to the streamer's Valorant Invitational 2023 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Fans reacting to the streamer's Valorant Invitational 2023 3/3 (Image via Twitter)

Ludwig is one of the most popular YouTube Gaming content creators known for hosting flagship events on his channel.

He hosted several viral events last year, including his second DreamHack 2022 subathon, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship, Mogul Money Live, and the Super Smash Bros. Invitational.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes