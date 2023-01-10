The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational: Date, livestream link, teams, and more

YouTube Gaming star "Ludwig" Ahgren recently surprised the streaming and gaming community by announcing an official Valorant tournament called The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational.
The streamer made the announcement by sharing a 23-second video on Twitter. He also mentioned:
"This weekend. The first official Valorant event of the year."
Everything you need to know about Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational
Date, time, and livestream link
The official Valorant tournament will begin on January 14, 2023, and will last until January 15, 2023. It will be streamed live on both Ludwig's YouTube channel and Tarik's Twitch channel.
Teams
According to the promotional video, four teams will compete in the tournament, including Sentinels, T1, The Guard, and Team SoloMid (TSM). Here's the roster for every single team:
1) Sentinels:
- Zachary "zekken"
- Tyson "TenZ"
- Gustavo "Sacy"
- Bryan "pANcada"
- Rory "dephh"
2) T1:
- Son "xeta"
- Byeon "Munchkin"
- Joseph "Ban"
- Ha "Sayaplayer"
- Lee "Carpe"
- Kim "BeomJun"
3) The Guard:
- Jacob "valyn"
- Jonah "JonahP"
- Trent "trent"
- Michael "neT"
- Ian "tex"
4) Team SoloMid (TSM):
- Johann "seven"
- Corey "corey"
- Anthony "gMd"
- James "hazed"
- Nicholas "NaturE"
In addition to the aforementioned matchups, the Valorant tournament will include a special showmatch between Team OfflineTV and Team Mogul Moves.
Here's the roster for these teams:
1) Team OfflineTV:
- Tarik
- John "Masayoshi"
- Jodi "QuarterJade"
- Yvonne "Yvonnie"
- Brodin
2) Team Mogul Moves:
- Ludwig
- Michael "Shroud"
- Nick "Yingling"
- Nick "Falco"
- Aiden
Fans react to the Valorant Invitational announcement
The Valorant Invitational announcement went viral on Twitter, garnering more than 16.7k likes, with over 180 community members commenting.
Prominent esports personality The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) hoped to see Sentinels take on TSM in the opening match:
Team Liquid-affiliated content creator AverageJonas expressed interest in co-streaming the esports event:
Sentinels' head coach, Syyko, also reacted to the announcement, stating:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Ludwig is one of the most popular YouTube Gaming content creators known for hosting flagship events on his channel.
He hosted several viral events last year, including his second DreamHack 2022 subathon, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship, Mogul Money Live, and the Super Smash Bros. Invitational.
