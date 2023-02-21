Velocity Gaming unveils new Valorant roster with ec1s and Doma ahead of VCL 2023

Popular Indian esports organization Velocity Gaming (VLT) has just revealed its revamped Valorant roster, featuring two international talents, ahead of South Asia’s VCT Challengers League (VCL 2023).

In addition to piquing fans' interest, the announcement confirmed multiple speculations regarding ec1s and Doma’s acquisitions.

The promising team now consists of three high-achieving Indian players, namely Sagnik "Hellff" Roy, Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das, Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar, along with two new imports, Domagoj "Doma" Fancev and Adam "ec1s" Eccles.

Naturally, Velocity Gaming now fields one of the strongest and most experienced rosters in the South Asian Valorant scene. Fans are excited to witness VLT in action at VCL 2023, which will commence on February 25, 2023.

Velocity Gaming signs top international talents to build promising Valorant roster for VCL 2023 and other national tournaments

Having housed some of the finest esports athletes, Velocity Gaming is one of the most successful esports groups in India. Retaining its stature in the competitive Valorant scene, the organization welcomed two highly promising international players who will compete alongside its veteran personnel.

Here’s what the complete Velocity Gaming roster looks like:

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar Domagoj "Doma" Fancev Adam "ec1s" Eccles David "Dav" Miljanić (Coach)

Doma and ec1s have replaced Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar and Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma, revered as iconic members for a long time. The former is now an inactive member, while Amaterasu’s fate remains unknown.

Doma is known for his time in Fnatic’s esteemed Valorant roster as an Initiator Main and his notable performance in Valorant Champions 2021. ec1s, on the other hand, used to compete for 100 Thieves and is a capable in-game leader.

Velocity Gaming announced the new roster in an interesting video, giving fans a taste of the players' capabilities and possible team roles.

Being one of the most precise players in South Asia, Deathmaker is expected to continue in a Duelist role. Hellff switched to a flexible Controller role a while back and may continue to bear the same responsibilities for the new team.

Excali, another recent acquisition (November 2022), may retain a flexible role, switching between Initiators and Duelists depending on the team’s requirements and the map.

Doma and ec1s will also retain their previous roles. Notably, the latter will replace Amaterasu’s in-game leadership while the former will be an Initiator Main.

With the arrival of Doma and ec1s, VLT has become one of the most compelling rosters in South Asia, ensuring a balanced and intriguing concoction of cultural diversity, experience, and young talent.

