Orangutan Esports unveils new Valorant roster with former Enigma players

Popular Indian organization Orangutan Esports made a surprising announcement today, revealing their official Valorant roster for national tournaments and VCT 2023. The roster comprises four former Enigma Gaming athletes and a newfound Southeast Asian talent.

As showcased in an intriguing roster reveal video, Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose, Akram "Rawfiul" Virani, Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar, and Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio have now joined Orangutan.

Orangutan @orangutan_gg



@realantidotecs

@rishivjk

@rawfiulVLR

@tesseractVLR

@azyshaha



Watch the Reveal Video here- The time has finally come, After almost one year of ups and downs, we are finally ready to fight the battle, presenting to you, Orangutan #VALORANT Roster!!Watch the Reveal Video here- opnr.app/yt/crewkq33x The time has finally come, After almost one year of ups and downs, we are finally ready to fight the battle, presenting to you, Orangutan #VALORANT Roster!!@realantidotecs @rishivjk @rawfiulVLR @tesseractVLR @azyshaha Watch the Reveal Video here- opnr.app/yt/crewkq33x https://t.co/xHDwtmVkdQ

The organization also acquired Azis "azys" Nandang, a former South Build Esports athlete, to complete the team. Both Tesseract and Azys hail from the Philippines, adding to the roster's international experience.

Orangutan has acquired an excellent Valorant roster with top Indian and international talent

After facing a rough year and parting ways with its former roster, Orangutan has finally announced a promising new Valorant roster for 2023. From the looks of it, the organization has been successful in acquiring some of the best Indian athletes for its team.

Here's what the complete Valorant roster of Orangutan looks like:

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose Akram "Rawfiul" Virani Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio Azis "azys" Nandang

Professional Valorant teams usually pick Agent compositions depending on the map they're playing. However, the announcement video gave an idea of what Agents each of Orangutan's current athletes usually pick.

Antidote has always been a Killjoy main and will be sticking to the Sentinel role in his new team. Although this wasn't officially announced, Antidote is expected to continue as the in-game leader for the team. Tesseract mains Sova and will stick to the Initiator role. Rawfiul, with his crisp headshots, will be the primary Duelist.

Interestingly, the announcement video tagged RvK to Harbor, the unconventional water-bending Controller Agent in Valorant, so fans may see some Harbor plays from Orangutan in upcoming tournaments. After all, RvK has made some very strong plays in his career as the team's controller.

Lastly, the new addition Azys is expected to be a flex player for the team. He will either be a secondary duelist or pick Initiator Agents on maps that require more support.

Antidote, Rawfiul, Tesseract, and RvK bid farewell to Enigma Gaming in December 2022. The quartet has dominated the Indian scene for a while now, and Orangutan has provided them with an exciting opportunity to nurture their chemistry and polish it further.

Azys is a surprise addition but a pretty promising one. He was a core part of his former team, South Build Esports, a popular Southeast Asian esports organization. He also brings a lot of experience to the table, having participated in multiple VCT circuits and APAC tournaments.

Poll : 0 votes