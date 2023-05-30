How to get Mortal, Thug, Vaadhiyaar voice pack in BGMI

Krafton recently took to BGMI's social media handles to announce the inclusion of special voice packs of popular creators like Thug, Mortal, and Vaadhiyaar. The packs were added on May 29, 2023, and are the first batch to be released in the new 2.5 update. The incorporation of the popular streamers' voice packs has already created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

The basic variant (containing audio messages in English) of Thug, Mortal, and Vaadhiyaar's voice packs were live in the game when it faced a suspension and was delisted from the virtual storefronts on July 28, 2022.

Fans across the country kept wondering when Krafton would release the special variants of their voice packs. Following BGMI's unban, their wait finally came to an end yesterday, as they are now able to use the audio messages of their favorite creators in their native languages.

Installing Thug, Mortal, and Vaadhiyaar's special voice packs in BGMI is easy

The special voice packs of Thug, Mortal, and Vaadhiyaar can be found in the new Voice of our Heroes Crate and follows the same format as that of other creators like Jonathan, Kaztro, Ghatak, Snax, and Payal's voice packs.

Each of the three special voice packs has audio messages from three categories - Discussion, Tactical, and Movement. Moreover, while Thug and Mortal's special voice packs contain Hindi audio files, Vaadhiyaar's special voice pack contains Tamil audio files.

Thug, Mortal, and Vaadhiyaar's voice packs have become massively popular among users nationwide. While some BGMI players have already bought their favorite streamer's special voice pack, many have yet to purchase and use it.

Here's a guide to installing the special voice packs of Thug, Mortal, and Vaadhiyaar in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Head over to the Voice of our Heroes tab in the Crate section.

Step 2: Open crates until the desired voice pack is purchased. While one crate costs 60 UC, a bundle of 10 costs 600 UC. Try to use the available discount coupons while opening the crates.

Step 3: Upon successful purchase, check your in-game mail.

Step 4: Collect the purchased voice pack.

Step 5: Visit the inventory and tap on the audio files option.

Step 6: Select the purchased special pack and drag the different audio files to the chosen one.

Step 7: Play any Ranked or Unranked match and check if the purchased voice pack is properly functioning.

Users should try to purchase the voice pack of their favorite streamer at the earliest, as they will only be available in BGMI for the next 15 days. Those who fail to purchase these voice packs will have to wait for Krafton to add those of a new BGMI creator or partner.

