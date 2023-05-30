50 best names for BGMI players

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is one of Krafton's most coveted games developed exclusively for Android and iOS platforms. It is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and a popular title in the battle royale shooter segment. BGMI has officially returned to the app stores after the Indian Government lifted its ban for a three-month trial period. The news has been celebrated by millions of players in India while also attracting new ones.

One of the first steps in battle royale games is to create a nickname that stands out. It is a unique name that is set when creating a new profile. Several font styles can be used to give it a distinctive look and possibly even initiate interaction with other players.

List of best BGMI names and how to create them

If you are new to BGMI and wish to set up a unique nickname for your profile, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1 - Open the BGMI app on your mobile and log into your account. If you are new to the game, you can create one to ensure all your progress is stored.

Step 2 - Head to the Inventory section and look for the box icon.

Step 3 - Once you select the box icon, search for the "Rename Card." Once selected, you will get a pop-up on your screen asking you to enter a new nickname.

Select Rename Cards in BGMI to change your name (Image via Krafton)

Step 4 - If you want unique and stylish fonts, click this link to create and generate your new name.

Step 5 - Copy the name, return to the app, and paste the name on the dialog box to complete the process.

Enter your new name in the dialogue box (Image via Krafton)

Here's a list of recommended names you can try out or take inspiration from to set up your own nickname in BGMI:

J0k3r Qʋɘɘŋ Oʆ Boɭɗŋɘss DEADPØØL 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 𝐵𝒢𝑀𝐼 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝓇 ⒮⒫⒴⒟⒭ 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓸𝓬𝓸𝓹 𝘉𝘎𝘔𝘐 𝘒𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 Ｓｔａｒｂｉｒｄ Ⓕⓞⓧ ⓢⓣⓐⓡ ᔕᑭIᗪEᖇᗰᗩᑎ ልዪርዘቿዪ 𝐆𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧 J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉ KING D̴e̴m̴o̴n̴ S̴l̴a̴y̴e̴r̴ Inͥviͣnͫcible☂ 🄱🄰🅁🄻🄴🅈 𝓚𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔃𝓸𝓷𝓮 ≪🆂🆄🆁🆅🅸🆅🆁≫ ☬๖ۣۜǤнσsτ༻๖ۣۜℜideℝ ☬ M̶r̶. B̶e̶a̶s̶t̶ ÊVÎŁツĐÊÁĐŠHØȚ sʜᴏᴛsᴛʀɪᴋᴇ W0nd3r 80y ➳ᴹᴿメ 𝐋 𝐔 𝐂 𝐈 𝐅 𝐄 𝐑亗 ᗷIG Gᑌᑎ 𝓘𝓻𝓸𝓷 𝓖𝓸𝓭 🄹🄾🄷🄽 🅆🄸🄲🄺 M̲a̲r̲v̲e̲l̲s̲ ፕዘዐዪ ΞυηκηοωηΞ ꧁༺DҽѵíӀ ցíɾӀ༻꧂ Ｄｅｖｉｌ Ｇｕｙ 7h3 3mp3r0r 𒆜 𝑴𝑹☞𝑨𝑳𝑶𝑵𝑬 𒆜 Ⓢⓟⓔⓔⓓ 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘛𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 M4d M4x ነዘጎቿረዕ ATnK QuEeN 𝒬𝓊𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝒦𝒾𝓁𝓁 ⒟⒪⒨ ⒯⒪⒭⒠⒯⒯⒪ Hสωkgirl Ṡüṗëṛ Ḟïġḧẗëṛ ᔕEᖇIᗩᒪ ᔕᕼOOTEᖇ Łøne々WØŁF 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓻 P0w3r 80y ㄥ乇Ꮆ乇几ᗪ 🅥🅔🅝🅞🅜

When choosing your name, it is important to ensure that it does not offend anyone else or draw in any controversy. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India has returned for a three-month trial period with its servers going live, players' activities will be closely monitored.

Any suspicious activity will be reported. While it may not have a negative impact on your account, it could lead to the game's permanent ban. Since Krafton is maintaining a healthy player base, it is important to be respectful towards others and not draw any negative attention.

