PUBG Mobile & BGMI names: 50 best creative and unique ID names for players

Stylish in-game monikers are nothing new when it comes to PUBG Mobile and BGMI. Battle royale enthusiasts are fond of creating names that will make them stand out in the crowd.

Since Android and iOS keyboards have limited symbols, players often resort to name generator websites like nickfinder.com and fornite.freefire-name.com. On these websites, mobile gamers can enter any name of their choice and pick from the variety of options given below.

Best PUBG Mobile and BGMI names

Here are some PUBG Mobile and BGMI name options that players can choose from:

1. ŤE尺尺Ø尺

2. J𝔢w𝔢l

3. PⱧ₳₦₮ØM

4. Ⲙonster

5. ɪ௱þAㄈŤ

6. Prï§m

7. šhαd⊕w

8. FƐ尺ΛL

9. ȽÙçҜყ

10. 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻

11. DΣSƬIПY

12. ℒ𝑒𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒹

13. ℳศfเส

14. ŠTØŔM

15. HΞΛDSH0T

16. Çlöwn

17. Uηκηοωη

18. Fig𝕙ter

19. Ṩhooтeʀ

20. ßêå§†

21. Vเℝτµoµs

22. Mysʇe𝓻y

23.𐌁eaบʇifบ𝔩

24. ℭøℓøꜱsaℓ

25. Fⱥnτⱥรy

26. §þłêñdïd

27.ϻαrᎥภ͢͢͢e

28. ÇåñÐ¥

29. Heliuϻ

30. Ra∂iaήt

31. Ŧɭค๓є

32. 乇nigma

33. Dα͢͢͢uήτless

34. Ɠɾìʍ

35. W⊕ﾚቻ

36. ĞŁĂĐÏAŤØŘ

37.SⱣΛɌ₮Λ₡Ü₷

38. Ðrสcմlส

39. G𝓊ήήer

40. Joψful

41. ƧภiƤeя

42. Mสyheϻ

43. 乇χρℓσяєя

44. ᖘresti𝕘e

45. Iᴍ͢͢͢ϻortal

46. 乇η∂υяαnce

47. 丂умρнσηY

48. ︽GᎥℝl

49. Rookiᵉ

50. Etђeг͢͢͢eaℓ

How to change your name in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

Name change in BGMI is practically the same as that of PUBG Mobile as it is the regional version of the same game. Hence, the steps given below can be used to change the in-game name of both the titles:

Step 1: Players will have to open BGMI or PUBG Mobile as may be the case.

Step 2: They have to purchase a rename card from the in-game shop.

Step 3: Players can then head over to the Inventory section to use the rename card.

Step 4: When the rename card is selected, a dialog box will appear.

Step 5: Players can then enter any name of their choice and press the OK button to save the changes.

Note: Players will get the option to set their name when they log in for the very first time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish