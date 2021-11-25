PUBG Mobile & BGMI names: 50 best creative and unique ID names for players

Stylish in-game monikers are nothing new when it comes to PUBG Mobile and BGMI. Battle royale enthusiasts are fond of creating names that will make them stand out in the crowd.
Since Android and iOS keyboards have limited symbols, players often resort to name generator websites like nickfinder.com and fornite.freefire-name.com. On these websites, mobile gamers can enter any name of their choice and pick from the variety of options given below.
Best PUBG Mobile and BGMI names
Here are some PUBG Mobile and BGMI name options that players can choose from:
1. ŤE尺尺Ø尺
2. J𝔢w𝔢l
3. PⱧ₳₦₮ØM
4. Ⲙonster
5. ɪ௱þAㄈŤ
6. Prï§m
7. šhαd⊕w
8. FƐ尺ΛL
9. ȽÙçҜყ
10. 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻
11. DΣSƬIПY
12. ℒ𝑒𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒹
13. ℳศfเส
14. ŠTØŔM
15. HΞΛDSH0T
16. Çlöwn
17. Uηκηοωη
18. Fig𝕙ter
19. Ṩhooтeʀ
20. ßêå§†
21. Vเℝτµoµs
22. Mysʇe𝓻y
23.𐌁eaบʇifบ𝔩
24. ℭøℓøꜱsaℓ
25. Fⱥnτⱥรy
26. §þłêñdïd
27.ϻαrᎥภ͢͢͢e
28. ÇåñÐ¥
29. Heliuϻ
30. Ra∂iaήt
31. Ŧɭค๓є
32. 乇nigma
33. Dα͢͢͢uήτless
34. Ɠɾìʍ
35. W⊕ﾚቻ
36. ĞŁĂĐÏAŤØŘ
37.SⱣΛɌ₮Λ₡Ü₷
38. Ðrสcմlส
39. G𝓊ήήer
40. Joψful
41. ƧภiƤeя
42. Mสyheϻ
43. 乇χρℓσяєя
44. ᖘresti𝕘e
45. Iᴍ͢͢͢ϻortal
46. 乇η∂υяαnce
47. 丂умρнσηY
48. ︽GᎥℝl
49. Rookiᵉ
50. Etђeг͢͢͢eaℓ
How to change your name in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?
Name change in BGMI is practically the same as that of PUBG Mobile as it is the regional version of the same game. Hence, the steps given below can be used to change the in-game name of both the titles:
Step 1: Players will have to open BGMI or PUBG Mobile as may be the case.
Step 2: They have to purchase a rename card from the in-game shop.
Step 3: Players can then head over to the Inventory section to use the rename card.
Step 4: When the rename card is selected, a dialog box will appear.
Step 5: Players can then enter any name of their choice and press the OK button to save the changes.
Note: Players will get the option to set their name when they log in for the very first time.
