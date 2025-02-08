What is PUBG: Blindspot? Krafton's new tactical shooter explained

Krafton has quietly unveiled its latest project, PUBG: Blindspot, a standalone addition to the PUBG universe. Unlike previous releases, the announcement for this project was made with minimal fanfare, primarily through a Steam listing that allows dedicated players to add the game to their wishlists. As the title's release date approaches, anticipation builds among fans waiting to experience this new direction in the PUBG franchise.

On that note, here's everything we know about PUBG: Blindspot so far.

Everything you need to know about PUBG: Blindspot

Scheduled for release on February 21, 2025, PUBG: Blindspot marks a significant shift from the conventional battle royale experience of the original game that fans know and love. Developed by the ARC Team at PUBG Studios, Blindspot is a 5v5 team-based PvP top-down tactical shooter and emphasizes strategic gameplay. What many players might not know is that the game was originally known as Project Arc and had a public playtesting.

The game features two primary modes: Team Deathmatch and Demolition. In Demolition mode, teams are tasked with either attacking or defending a hidden Crypt within a building. The attacking team must breach defenses to install a Decrypter device, while the defending team aims to prevent this by setting up barricades and blocking access.

In the Deathmatch mode, two teams of five compete in a fast-paced match. Since the objective is to eliminate the opposing team, the group with more eliminations wins. The top-down perspective of this mode also offers players a unique tactical view.

A standout feature of this game is the real-time shared line of sight among teammates. This mechanic fosters immediate, non-verbal cooperation, and allows teams to execute fast-paced close-quarters combat strategies effectively. Additionally, the game offers a roster of unique characters, each with preferred weapons and distinctive gadgets.

Along with gadgets like Blue Zone grenades, recon drones, and proximity explosives, players will have access to familiar weapons from the PUBG battle royale, such as the Mk14, AWM, and P90.

Many players might also be curious to know about the cosmetics available in-game. Although it's a possibility, it's unclear as of now whether players will be able to use existing PUBG cosmetics in PUBG: Blindspot.

Interested players can wishlist PUBG: Blindspot on Steam here.

