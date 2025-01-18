Is it worth playing PUBG PC in 2025?

PUBG PC was one of the initial titles that jump-started the battle royale trend with its early-access release on March 23, 2017. The game hosted a genre of tactical PvP battle royales that became all the rage, and it is still dominating Steam charts, with 3000+ active players. However, as the game recently completed its seventh anniversary on December 21, 2024, players might be wondering if the game is still enjoyable in 2025.

To answer that question, yes, PUBG PC is worth playing, but only if you enjoy a more steady-paced plain battle-royal title that still has an active community.

Exploring the good and the bad of PUBG PC in 2025

A simple yet addicting formula

The game still has a charm to it (Image via KRAFTON)

PUBG PC can still be a great title for players who want the battle royale formula in its unaltered form. Considering it was one of the earliest to start the trend, PUBG still contains the strong fundamentals that make it an engaging game to play. The game may have a learning curve, but battling it out and earning the victory still feels just as satisfying as 2017.

The normal gameplay loop of PUBG can be a refreshing change from the arcade-ey treatment of Fortnite or the more fast-paced matches of Call of Duty Warzone that involve additional elements like the gulag.

Hackers can be a game-ruiner

Hackers can easily ruin your gameplay experience in PUBG (Image via KRAFTON)

A big issue that has been causing problems for many players in the game is the persistent cheating problem in PUBG PC. For a game that has been around for this long, it's sad to see this problem still persist in the game. Usually, cheaters are concentrated in one server more than the other. As such, the same player may come across a cheater multiple times, which can suck all the fun out of the matches.

While the developer continues trying to take care of this problem, the results haven't been significantly impactful. As such, if you encounter several cheaters in your matches, you can only hope your ping isn't game-ruining, or else try playing on a different server.

An active playerbase

The game still attracts a good amount of players (Image via Valve)

PUBG PC still dominates player charts, if Steam is anything to go by. As such, for those looking for a game that has stood the test of time, is still grabbing thousands of players, and can easily concoct a new match with up to 100 participants, PUBG PC is a good option to consider.

Having this large a playerbase can also lessen the chances of encountering cheaters in a particular match.

Optimization can be a hit-or-miss

Optimization is important for games that rely heavily on their surroundings to convey info (Image via KRAFTON)

There's another important issue plaguing many players — how the game performs on a PC can be a roll of a die. While some players have not faced any problems, a good chunk of them have noted that the game is heavy on their computers, with a poor visual performance to show for it.

While this is not a unanimous issue, it can still be a cause for concern. PUBG PC is a game that is heavily reliant on its visuals. Players need to scan their surroundings to figure out their threats, and the poor visual clarity along with frame rate issues may hinder one's gameplay.

Conclusion

To summarize this article, PUBG PC is a battle royale title that still contains a simple yet satisfying gameplay loop with a modest learning curve. However, it is bogged down by technical issues and a hacker problem.

Thus, if you want a PC battle royale with good gunplay and a strong player pull, and can get lucky with avoiding its technical issues and the cheaters plaguing its servers, PUBG PC is certainly worth a try.

