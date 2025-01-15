Is it worth playing Stalker 2 in 2025?

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl is now available for PC and Xbox Series X/S after being released last year. After facing a series of delays, GSC Game World finally completed the highly anticipated sequel and added plenty of exciting new features to keep the player base occupied until the official multiplayer is released.

Despite being released a few months ago, the game is plagued with bugs, performance issues, and other notable problems. Most fans are already on the fence about grabbing it. However, if the prevalent obstacles are overlooked and the game is enjoyed for what it is, it is worth experiencing.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflect's the writer's opinions.

Stalker 2 could have benefitted from a smoother launch

This sequel is now available on PC and Xbox Series X/S (Image via GSC Game World)

In an alternate reality that eerily mirrors real-life events of a nuclear meltdown in 1986, the developer of Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl lets the gaming community experience what it would be like to live and survive the horrors of a new world. Taking on the role of Skif, a veteran with combat experience, he is sent into the Exclusion Zone to perform a series of tasks, collect an artifact, and make enough to build a new home.

Trending

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

Skif can freely explore the Exclusion Zone and do optional quests to acquire worthwhile loot, such as better weapons, resources, goodwill from local factions, information, and more. The open world is much more diverse than in earlier installments, and the artificial intelligence in the NPCs is much more competent, which makes it an immersive survival experience.

As a rookie Stalker, Skif is the perfect companion for the players as he learns the ropes and how the Zone works. The developers nailed the horror element with eerie environments plagued with deadly mutants. Furthermore, certain factions seek control over territory and are less inclined to share rare resources increase the dangers players might face.

The developers designed the map to be a massive playground meant to be explored. Skif can enter abandoned buildings and descend a dark cavern that could be the home of monsters, dwellers, and other inhumane creatures to dial up the horror element. Other raiders could sneak up on the player as they navigate the world. It is a great experience, but the only caveat is the performance.

The launch version was plagued with countless bugs, performance issues, and other problems that can ruin the immersion. The developers have released a series of patches since launch, aiming to optimize the game. Taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5, the Exclusion Zone is dense and detailed with foliage and wildlife.

Conclusion

The gaming community should give Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl a shot (Image via GSC Game World)

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl is the game for fans of an open-world dystopia with a tad bit of horror. However, players must step into the Exclusion Zone knowing what they are in for, such as prevailing performance issues that could ruin the experience.

Also read: 5 reasons why Far Cry 6 is worth playing in 2025 (and 3 reasons why it's not)

Despite having a messy launch, Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl is still a worthwhile experience worth revisiting in 2025, especially now that the developers might release a few patches that should address a few problems. There is no telling what the game could look and run like in a few months with more fixes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.