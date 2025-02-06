PMSL 2025 SEA Spring: All 24 participating teams announced

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring will begin in the coming months. The names of all the 24 participating teams have been announced. 16 of them are partnered teams, while the remaining eight have been selected from the regional PMNC events. The format and schedule of the tournament have not been announced yet.

Like in 2024, a total of three editions of the Super League SEA will be organized this year. The winning club of the spring season will earn a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025, an international event. The roadmap of the PUBG Mobile 2025 season has already been revealed.

Participating teams in PMSL 2025 SEA Spring

Here are the names of the 24 participants:

Alter Ego Ares Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) RRQ Ryu (Indonesia) Talon Esports (Indonesia) VOIN Donkey (Indonesia) Kagendra (Indonesia) Enam Sembilan Esports (Indonesia) CelcomDigi Alliance (Indonesia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Todak (Malaysia) HomeBois (Malaysia) Magna Esports (Malaysia) New Era (Malaysia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) eArena (Thailand) Strangers Esports (Thailand) OsjaTH (Thailand) TEM Entertainment (Thailand) Team Secret (Vietnam) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Vikings Esports (Vietnam) Team Flash (Vietnam)

In 2024, BOOM Esports from Indonesia was the winner of the PMSL SEA Spring and Summer seasons. The club had an amazing run in the initial two editions of the year. However, the team faced difficulties in the Fall season as they finished 13th there.

Vampire Esports from Thailand emerged victorious in the PMSL Fall last year. The team had bounced back in this event after their average performances in the initial two editions of the year. However, the lineup faltered in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024.

Bigetron Esports has recently made many changes to its roster. Legendary players Luxxy and Zuxxy, who were in the squad, have announced their retirement from the competitive scene. Genfos, Laper, and Leonpvnk have also left the squad. The club had signed Voxie, Federales, Snape, and Reizy.

D’Xavier from Vietnam had a good run in the Super League SEA 2024. The experienced squad was sixth in the Spring edition, while second in both the Summer and Fall seasons. However, the lineup struggled in the PMGC last year.

VOIN Donkey from Indonesia was fifth in the PMGC 2024. The team had a mediocre run in all three editions of the PMSL last year.

Two teams each from the PMNC 2024 Indonesia and Malaysia have qualified for the PMSL Spring this year. Three teams from the PMNC 2024 Thailand and one team from the PMNC Vietnam have reached here. These squads will aim to show their strength in the upcoming Super League.

