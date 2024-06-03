PMSL 2024 SEA Summer: Winners, highlights, qualified teams for PMWC, and more

BOOM Esports became the undisputed crown champions of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer. The Indonesian club successfully defended its title and conquered the Super League trophy twice in a row. It amassed 200 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 115 eliminations in the Grand Finals, ensuring a cash prize of $43,800 to its name.

BOOM Esports was the only team who touched the 200 point mark in the PMSL Summer Finals. Its athlete, Yummy, was the FMVP and secured $1,000 in prize money. D’Xavier from Vietnam was the runner-up with 167 points and three Chicken Dinners. The lineup produced magnificent performances throughout the event, including the League Stage. The firm received $29,750 in prize money.

The top four teams from the PMSL Summer Finals sealed their seats in the Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024, while the fifth ranked team has qualified for its Survival Stage. These top five performers have also advanced to the PMRC 2024 PEL vs CSA vs SEA.

PMSL 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals scoreboard

The PMSL 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals scoreboard is as follows:

BOOM Esports - 200 points D'Xavier - 167 points Yoodo Alliance - 147 points Talon Esports - 140 points Vampire Esport - 127 points Pigmy Team - 119 points Alter Ego Ares -119 points RRQ RYU - 109 points The Infinity - 108 points Bigetron RA - 108 points FaZe Clan - 107 points Team Flash - 84 points PEA Baruz - 75 points SEM9 -75 points Team NKT - 69 points XERXIA Esports - 48 points

Yoodo Alliance acquired the third rank with 147 points after showcasing consistent performances. Talon Esports, who entered PUBG Mobile earlier this year, grabbed third place with 140 points and two Chicken Dinners. Vampire Esports, a wildly popular squad, obtained the fifth position with 127 points and made it to the PMWC 2024.

Pigmy Team and Alter Ego came in sixth and seventh, respectively. Both clubs missed out on a spot into the top five by a slim margin of nine points. Bigetron RA, who had a promising run in the League Stage, faltered in the PMSL Finals and ended up 10th with 108 points.

Popular Thai club Faze Clan also had a below-average showing as it attained the 11th rank with 107 points. SEM9, which features star player Uhigh, stumbled as well. XERXIA ranked 16th with 48 points in the PMSL Summer Finals.

