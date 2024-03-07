PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2024: Number of teams, format, prize pool, slots distribution, and more

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2024 is scheduled to be played in July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The inaugural edition will have an enormous prize pool of $3 million. A total of 28 teams from around the globe will be selected to participate in this international competition. The event replaces the World Invitational, aka PMWI, which had two seasons taking place in Riyadh in 2022 and 2023.

The PMWC is part of the mega Esports World Cup 2024, which will feature many games. The Saudi Arabia Esports World Cup Foundation has signed a three-year partnership with Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. PUBG Mobile has also disclosed the names of its 39 partnered teams from Southeast Asia, EMEA, and the Americas regions.

PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024 format explained

The eight-day-long PMWC will be conducted in three phases: Group Stage, Survival Stage, and Main Stage. Here is the detailed information about the format:

1) Group Stage

A total of 24 teams will participate in this initial stage of the World Cup. The top 12 teams from the overall points table will progress directly to the Main Stage. While the bottom 12 teams will move to the second phase.

2) Survival Stage

A total of 16 teams will participate in this second round for the four slots in the Main Stage. Each team from the PMSL Americas, SEA, EMEA, and CSA will be selected directly for the Survival Stage. These four teams will meet the bottom 12 teams from the Group Stage.

With the conclusion of this phase, the top four from the overall standings will be advanced to the Main Stage, while the bottom 12 will be eliminated from the PMWC 2024.

3) Main Stage

The top 12 from the Group Stage and the top four from the Survival Stage will fight in this third and final phase. The top-performing club will be crowned the champion of the PMWC.

PUBG Mobile World Cup slots distribution

The PMWC features 28 teams from across the world. The publisher has also revealed the qualification process of these participants, as you can see in the post above. Here is the region-wise slots distribution;

Southeast Asia - 6 teams

Central and South Asia - 5 teams

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - 5 teams

Americas - 4 teams

South Korea - 1 team

Japan - 1 team

China - 2 teams

PMRC South Korea and Japan event - 1 team

PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO)'s champion region - 1 team

Special Invite - 2 teams

As of this writing, the publisher has yet to disclose the names or regions of the two invited teams. The company is also all set to host their first international event of 2024, called the PMGO, in Brazil in March and early April. The year will see three international events of PUBG Mobile, including the PMGO, PMWC, and PMGC.