PMWI 2023 Main Event: Winning team, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

Vampire Esports has emerged as the champions of 2023's PMWI Main Event, showcasing their dominance throughout the competition. This squad established an early lead and maintained it so well that other teams couldn't catch up. Vampire entered this competition after winning the PMWI Allstars Stage, carrying their exceptional form into the Main Event as well. This champion squad took home over $432,500 in prize money.

Six To Eight (STE) achieved the runners-up seat after displaying an astonishing performance on July 15 and 16. This unit was awarded $232,500. Gaimin Gladiators, featuring the former NAVI roster, held came third and bagged $157,500.

PMWI Main Event prize money distribution

A total prize pool of $2 million has been distributed among the participants of the Main Event:

Vampire Esports - $432,500 Six Two Eight - $232,500 Gaimin Gladiators - $157,500 Alpha7 Esports - $132,500 Alter Ego Ares - $112,500 Fire Flux Esports - $97,500 Geekay Esports - $93,500 Stalwart Esports - $89,500 Dplus - $85,500 Tianba - $81,500 DRS GAMING - $77,500 Box Gaming - $73,500 Team Falcons AF - $69,500 REJECT - $65,000 Infinity IQ - $61,500 Twisted Minds - $57,500

TonyK from Vampire Esports has been granted the MVP award: $10,000. There was also the Record Breaking Awards, Vampire Esports also dominated this category by obtaining the most Chicken Dinner and eliminations in this Main Event Stage.

Alpha7 Esports from Brazil came fourth and gained $132,500. Alter Ego from Indonesia also played well in some games, ending up in fifth. Turkey's Fire Flux managed to acquire the sixth spot after collecting 101 points from 18 games.

Stalwart Esports could not deliver the kind of performance this lineup is known for and came eighth. Dplus, who had an emphatic run in the Allstars, was unable to maintain their momentum, either. They secured the ninth spot, receiving $85K in prize money.

PEL Spring champion Tianba, who were playing their first International event, gained 10 places in the overall rankings. DRS Gaming lost their form in the Main Event and occupied the 11th position. This Nepali team was third in the Allstars Stage.

Infinity IQ and Twisted Minds were the bottom two teams in this PMWI Main Event, ending their campaign in the 15th and 16th ranks, respectively.