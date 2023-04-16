Stalwart Esports crowned champion of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 South Asia Spring

The PMPL South Asia Grand Finals 2023 saw Mongolian giant Stalwart Esports emerge as its victors. Their extraordinary performances on this tournament's final day allowed them to earn the coveted trophy. The side scored a total of 209 points in the finals. With unwavering confidence and exceptional gameplay, the team did well in both the League stage and the Grand Finals.

Despite being at the top of the table until the 16th match, NB Esports suffered an early exit in the final two matches, effectively crushing their hopes of winning the trophy. They were just six points away from securing the top spot when the day ended.

The prize money for the PMPL competition was $80K, which has been distributed among all participants. Stalwart Esports received $9.5K, with their player Topzz earning an additional $1K for being named MVP of the event. NB Esports was awarded $6.5K, while 4Merical Vibes received $5.5K.

PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring Finals overall standings

4Merical Vibes, who were in nice form during the League stage, displayed a mixed performance in the Grand Finals, ultimately settling for third place with 188 points. The fact that the top three podium finishes were all taken by the Mongolian teams highlights their dominance in the South Asian region.

Despite a poor showing on Day 1, Skylightz Gaming made a remarkable comeback over the next two days, eventually securing the fourth spot. In contrast, their compatriot DRS Gaming, who had been in second place, didn't play well on Day 3 and had to settle for fifth place.

T2K, who finished on the podium during the League stage, ultimately came seventh in the Finals. Meanwhile, IHC had a disappointing campaign, as this Mongolian team finished the competition in eighth place. Illumin8 Crew and High Voltage were in ninth and eleventh positions, respectively.

The top twelve sides from the finals have earned a spot in the 2023 South Asia Championship, where they will compete against eight other squads from PMPL Pakistan, starting on April 27.

Unfortunately, SITM Esports, Kunyo TRZ, SEAL Esports, and Deadeyes Guys were among the bottom four teams that failed to qualify for the PMPL South Asia Championship.

