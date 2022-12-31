PMNC 2022 South Asia Wildcard: Winners, overview, qualified teams for PMPL 2023 Spring

The fourth and final day of PMNC: South Asia Wildcard Finals ended on December 30. Mongolian squad SITM Esports came out on top after a series of consistent performances. The top five teams are going to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Spring 2023.

The domination of SITM Esports was apparent in the event as they had previously also topped the Semifinals rankings. In the Grand Finals, they were a bit slow to start but eventually made a comeback on Day 3, winning the title with 266 points and 123 eliminations. This squad also took home the winner's prize of $10,000.

PMNC SA Wildcard Finals overall standings

Top eight teams of PMNC Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

SEAL Esports, another Mongolian squad, secured the second spot in the tournament. They ended their campaign with 237 points and 121 eliminations, collecting a cash prize of $5,000.

NB Esports claimed the third spot. The team looked strong initially and maintained the top spot for quite a while. However, they were dethroned by SEAL Esports and fell to the third spot. Ending up with 220 points and 106 eliminations, the team bagged $3,500.

A1NB had a poor run in PMNC Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Dylan from team Bad Intention was the top performer in the tournament. He secured 52 eliminations at an average of 2.12 kills per game.

Qualified squads for PMPL: South Asia Spring 2023 from PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022

1) SITM Esports (Mongolia)

2) SEAL Esports (Mongolia)

3) NB Esports (Mongolia)

4) Bad Intention x BiT (Bangladesh)

5) TRZ Esports (Bangladesh)

Among the other top-performing teams of PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022 was Bad Intention x BiT from Bangladesh. The team made a fabulous comeback on Day 4 and came fourth in the overall rankings. They've qualified for the all-important PMPL South Asia Spring 2023.

TRZ Esports were dominant on PMNC Finals Day 2 of the competition and built their tournament campaign from there. After a series of consistent performances over the last two days, the squad managed to earn a fifth-place finish, thus, qualifying for the PMPL.

Bangladeshi squads 1952, Gremlin Storm, and A1 Esports — who'd played the PMPL: South Asia Fall 2022 — failed to qualify for the next iteration of the tournament. RGC and Victor Gaming's Grand Finals performances left more to be desired.

