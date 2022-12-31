PMNC 2022 South Asia Wildcard: Winners, overview, qualified teams for PMPL 2023 Spring

The fourth and final day of PMNC: South Asia Wildcard Finals ended on December 30. Mongolian squad SITM Esports came out on top after a series of consistent performances. The top five teams are going to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Spring 2023.
The domination of SITM Esports was apparent in the event as they had previously also topped the Semifinals rankings. In the Grand Finals, they were a bit slow to start but eventually made a comeback on Day 3, winning the title with 266 points and 123 eliminations. This squad also took home the winner's prize of $10,000.
PMNC SA Wildcard Finals overall standings
SEAL Esports, another Mongolian squad, secured the second spot in the tournament. They ended their campaign with 237 points and 121 eliminations, collecting a cash prize of $5,000.
NB Esports claimed the third spot. The team looked strong initially and maintained the top spot for quite a while. However, they were dethroned by SEAL Esports and fell to the third spot. Ending up with 220 points and 106 eliminations, the team bagged $3,500.
Dylan from team Bad Intention was the top performer in the tournament. He secured 52 eliminations at an average of 2.12 kills per game.
Qualified squads for PMPL: South Asia Spring 2023 from PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022
1) SITM Esports (Mongolia)
2) SEAL Esports (Mongolia)
3) NB Esports (Mongolia)
4) Bad Intention x BiT (Bangladesh)
5) TRZ Esports (Bangladesh)
Among the other top-performing teams of PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022 was Bad Intention x BiT from Bangladesh. The team made a fabulous comeback on Day 4 and came fourth in the overall rankings. They've qualified for the all-important PMPL South Asia Spring 2023.
TRZ Esports were dominant on PMNC Finals Day 2 of the competition and built their tournament campaign from there. After a series of consistent performances over the last two days, the squad managed to earn a fifth-place finish, thus, qualifying for the PMPL.
Bangladeshi squads 1952, Gremlin Storm, and A1 Esports — who'd played the PMPL: South Asia Fall 2022 — failed to qualify for the next iteration of the tournament. RGC and Victor Gaming's Grand Finals performances left more to be desired.