Team 1952 crowned PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh champions 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) 2021 Bangladesh finally came to an end with 1952 defending their Championship again emerging as ultimate champions yet again.
The top 16 teams in the country battled it out over 15 matches to be crowned champions. The finals started on June 4th with five matches being played every day.
At the end of the finals, 1952 came out on top with 81 kills and 194 points with the help of four chicken dinners. After leading the points table for the first two days, A1 Esports ended up second with 91 kills and 184 points. It was Venom Legends who clinched third place with 78 kills and 149 points, followed by fan-favourite Future Station in fourth place.
1952 Magnet was awarded MVP in the finals as he dealt 4797 damage and eliminated 30 enemie. On average, he survived 21 minutes and 48 seconds, assisting his teammates with 13 frags.
Prize pool distribution of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021: Bangladesh
The Campus Championship 2021 featured a massive prize pool of 30,000 USD (25 Lakhs BDT).
- 1st place: 10,000 USD- 1952
- 2nd place: 5,000 USD- A1 Esports
- 3rd place: 3,200 USD- Venom Legends
- 4th place: 1,700 USD- Future Station
- 5th place: 1,700 USD- Martyrs 1971
- 6th place: 1,200 USD- Infernal Parasite GX
- 7th place: 1,200 USD- PHANTOMES
- 8th place: 1,000 USD- TRZ Esports
- 9th place: 1,000 USD- KS Axe
- 10th place- 500 USD- Team IR
- 11th place- 500 USD- ABCxNBSQ
- 12th place- 500 USD- X Brother ES
- 13th place- 500 USD- Bad Intention X
- 14th place- 500 USD- Exentric Infinity
- 15th place- 500 USD- NRZ Esports
- 16th place- 500 USD- BIP Esports
- MVP of the tournament: 500 USD- 1952 Magnet
Top 4 players from PMCC Finals
1. Venom Legend Steel Shot- 31 kills
2. 1952 Magnet- 30 kills
3. A1 Esports RXJAX- 29 kills
4. A1 Esports Dante- 24 kills
