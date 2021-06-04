PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh: Qualified teams, format and schedule

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Bangladesh 2021 are due to start today, with all the qualification rounds over. After an intense battle in the semi-finals, which featured 32 teams battling for spots in the finals, the top 16 teams have qualified for the finals.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Prize pool distribution

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Campus Championship: Bangladesh 2021 Finals

1.) KS Axe

2.) ABCxNBSQ

3.) Venom Legends

4.) TRZ Esports

5.) FutureStation Esports

6.) Infernal Parasite

7.) Team IR

8.) A1 Esports

9.) BIP Esports

10.) Excentric Infinity

11.) NRZ Esports

12.) XBROTHERS ES

13.) 1952 Esports

14.) Martyrs 1971

15.) Bad IntentionX

16.) Phantom ES

During the semi-finals, these teams fought in a total of 12 matches. KS Axe emerged as the table-toppers, as they bagged a total of 175 points and 71 kills. ABCXNBSQ finished in second place with 156 points and 71 kills, while Venom Legends stood third with 147 points and 64 kills.

Teams to look out for:

1952 Esports, who are the defending champions of the tournament, will look to secure the crown again. KS Axe will also be a force to reckon with, as the team finished at the top of the table in the semi-finals.

Among other teams, FutureStation Esports and Venom Legends will be the ones to look out for based on their current form and past performances. ABCXNBSQ will be the dark horses of the competition, as being a new team, they will be looking to leave a mark on the tournament,

Schedule and Format of PMCC: Bangladesh 2021.

The finals will start tomorrow, 4th June, and it will go on till 6th June. Teams will compete across multiple maps over the three days. The finals promise a massive prize pool of USD 30,000 (25 Lakhs BDT).

The finals will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Bangladesh. Viewers can tune in to watch the feed from 5 PM (BST)

