PMNC 2022 South Asia Wildcard Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Mongolian squad SEAL Esports climbed was in first place in the overall points table at the end of PMNC: South Asia Wildcard Finals Day 2. They dethroned NB Esports from the top spot.

SEAL Esports had a fabulous outing today as they collected 83 points from six games. The side also got a Chicken Dinner, taking their total overall points to 139 points with 63 eliminations.

NB Esports saw a poor run today as they only managed to secure 32 points in six games, dropping down to the second spot. Overall, the team ended Day 2 with 129 points and 57 frags after the PMNC Finals.

Bangladeshi squad TRZ Esports performed brilliantly on the second day, coming third in the overall points table. They were in the 14th spot at the end of Day 1 but went berserk today and came back in emphatic fashion. The team collected 95 points from six games with the help of a Chicken Dinner. The squad ended Day 2 with 125 points and 57 kills.

Day 2 match-wise overview of PMNC SA Wildcard 2022 Grand Finals

Mongolian squad Stronger Esports, with nine frags, clinched the first match of Day 2 held on Erangel. They were followed by Bangladeshi team A1 Esports, who collected three kills in the game. Team Classic came third in this game with 10 eliminations to their name.

SEAL secured first place after PMGC Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Continuing their newfound momentum from game one, Team Classic secured a Chicken Dinner in the second game of Day 2 with 11 frags. Bangladeshi squads Bad Intention X and TRZ Esports performed well in this match. They finished the game in the second and third spots with nine and three kills, respectively.

Stronger Esports and Bad Intention X were the top performers in the third match of the PMNC Finals Day 2. These squads secured the first and second spots in the game with eight and 13 frags. TRZ Esports began their climb toward the top positions on the overall leaderboard with this match, where they came third with three eliminations.

1952 slipped to the 13th spot at the end of PMNC Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

TRZ Esports gave match four everything they had. They secured a crucial Chicken Dinner with 10 frags. SEAL Esports came second in this game with five kills, while A1 Esports claimed third place with three eliminations.

The penultimate game of Day 2 was won by SEAL Esports, who climbed their way into the second spot at the end of this game. Bad Intention X and TRZ Esports came second and third, playing out of their skin to get 11 and three frags.

Equinox922 claimed the final match played on Sanhok. SEAL Esports and TRZ Esports were the first and second runner-ups with five and seven frags, respectively.

