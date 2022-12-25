PMNC 2022 South Asia Grand Finals: PUBG Mobile teams, schedule, and more

The semi-finals of the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC): South Asia Wildcard recently concluded, and the focus now shifts to the Grand Finals of the competition, scheduled to be held from December 27 to 30, 2022.

The Grand Finals will be held online and will feature 16 teams battling it out over four days and 24 games for a share of the $30,000 prize pool and slots in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Spring 2023.

During the semi-finals, 11 out of the 24 competing squads qualified for the Grand Finals after four days of intense competition. These 11 squads will be joined by five teams from the PMPL South Asia Fall 2022 completing the required 16 squad lobby.

Qualified teams for PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022 Grand Finals

1) SITM Esports (Mongolia)

2) Bad Intention x BiT (Bangladesh)

3) Stronger Esports (Mongolia)

4) Victor Gaming (Mongolia)

5) Equinox922 (Mongolia)

6) Team Classic (Mongolia)

7) BEE E-Sport (Mongolia)

8) NB Esports (Mongolia)

9) Astra Esports (Mongolia)

10) MAKPEN (Bhutan)

11) RHC Opex (Maldives)

12) Gremlin Storm (Bangladesh)

13) 1952 (Bangladesh)

14) A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

15) TRZ Esports (Bangladesh)

16) SEAL Esports (Mongolia)

Prize Pool distribution for PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022

A total prize pool of $30,000 has been announced for the competition. The winners of the tournament will receive $10,000, while the first and second runners-up will receive $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

Allocations from PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022

The top five teams from the Grand Finals PMNC: South Asia Wildcard 2022 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia 2023 Spring.

Semi-finals overview

The PMNC semi-finals saw the Mongolian squads dominate, as eight out of the 11 squads to qualify are from Mongolia. Among the top-performing squads was the Mongolian team, SITM Esports, who played exceptionally well to secure pole position in the semi-finals.

A well-known team from Bangladesh Bad Intention, too, performed well to finish second in the overall rankings. The third spot in the semis was claimed by STR Esports from Mongolia, who performed beyond expectations.

The well-known Mongolian and Bhutanese squads, Astra Academy and MAKPEN, also qualified for the semi-finals, finishing ninth and 10th respectively.

Among the invited teams for the finals, Bangladeshi squads 1952 and A1 Esports are the competitors to look out for. The performance of the veteran Mongolian squad, SEAL Esports, will also be something to watch out for.

Poll : 0 votes