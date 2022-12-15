PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022 South Asia Wildcard Semifinals: Teams, schedule, when and where to watch 

Following the end of the Quarterfinals of the PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022 South Asia Wildcard, 10 out of 32 teams have advanced to the Semifinals, where they will meet six invited squads. The event has a $30K prize pool and started on November 29. It will wrap up on December 30.

The Semifinals will be played from December 17 to 20, with the top 11 squads making their way to the Grand Finals. Five other teams will also be invited to the last stage, which is slated to be held from December 27 to 30. The winner of the event and second-placed teams will take home $10K and $5K, respectively.

PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022 SA Wildcard Semifinals' participants

Here are all 16 teams who will fight in the four-day Semifinals Stage for 11 spots. Three teams from both the PMCO Asia Spring and Fall seasons have been invited to the Semifinals.

Equinox 922 (Invited) NB Esports (Invited) ISSL Noob Alliance (Invited) CMC IPG (Invited) Retaliation X (Invited) RGC Opex (Invited) SITM Esports 7A KS AXE Stronger Esports Astra Esports Victor Gaming Inertia Esports Bad Intention X BIT Team Classic922 BEE Esports MAKPEN

Where to watch

The PMNC Wildcard will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia at 5:30 pm IST.

Quarterfinals overview

After an exciting 15 matches for each side, SITM Esports secured first place in this stage with 224 points on the overall table. The Mongolian squad pulled off two Chicken Dinners and presented consistent gameplay in the Quarterfinals.

With 215 points and three Chicken Dinners, 7A KS from Bangladesh got the second spot. The team showed balanced gameplay throughout their 15 games and will focus on capitalizing on their momentum in the Semifinals.

Mongolia's Stronger Esports registered 179 points in the Quarterfinals, including 95 eliminations. Astra was nine points behind them in fourth place with two Chicken Dinners. Bad Intention won three out of 15 matches and was knocked out early in a few games. This caused them to finish seventh in the overall standings.

With one Chicken Dinner each, BEE and MAKPEN barely earned their spots in the Semifinals with 145 and 143 points, respectively. Limit Over fell short of accomplishing the same feat by only three points. Their journey ended in the 11th position without a single Chicken Dinner.

PX Esports, despite winning two Chicken Dinners, scored only 111 points in 15 games and was eliminated from the PUBG Mobile National Championship.

The six invited squads will face tough competition from these 10 sides in the Semifinals. It will be a crucial stage for all 16 teams as the bottom five will be eliminated from this PUBG Mobile contest.

