PMCO Fall Split 2022 Asia: Winning team, overall standings, prize pool distribution, and more 

The fall season of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2022 Asia came to an end today. A total of 10 matches were played in the tournament across two days. The tournament also boasted a prize pool of $50,000.

Nepali team Illumin8 Crew emerged as the winners of the competition after several stellar performances. Although the team only had one chicken dinner, their placement points from multiple games helped them take the crown. Overall, the team secured a total of 140 points and bagged the winner's prize of $8,000.

PMCO Fall 2022 Asia overall standings

Illumin8 Crew won PMCO 2022 Fall Asia (image via PUBG Mobile)

Bangladeshi squad CMF IPG came in second. The squad played extremely well but fell short of the title by a single point. Despite securing a 15 frag chicken dinner in the final game, their efforts to gain the top spot were in vain. However, the team managed to bag a total of 139 points in 10 matches even after a slow start. CMF IPG was awarded a cash prize of $4,000.

The third spot in the event went to Nepali team KYODAI. The team had a great showing in all 10 games and even managed to secure three chicken dinners. The squad eventually ended up with 133 points and took home the third-place prize of $3,000.

Overall rankings of PMCO Asia Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The tournament also offered slots for various National Championships (PMNCs), which are to be held in Pakistan, Nepal, and the South Asia Wildcard region. The following teams qualified for these tournaments:

Qualified teams for PMNC Nepal 2022 from PMCO Fall Asia

A total of three teams have qualified for PMNC Nepal 2022:

1) Illumin8 Crew

2) KYODAI

3) Fabulous Four Esports

Qualified teams for PMNC South Asia Wildcard 2022

Similar to the Nepal region, the top three teams from the rest of Asia qualified for PMNC SA Wildcard 2022:

1) CMF IPG (Bangladesh)

2) Retaliation X (Bangladesh)

3) RGC Opex (Maldives)

Qualified teams for PMNC Pakistan 2022

Three teams were meant to qualify for PMNC Pakistan 2022 from the PMCO Asia Fall, but since only one Pakistani team competed in the tournament, they automatically qualified for the event. Interestingly, the qualified team from Pakistan finished in 16th place. Seven Sins is the team that qualified for PMNC Pakistan 2022.

Some of the other teams that had notable performances were Bangladeshi/Australian squad GNP Esports and Nepali squad Gorkhali Warriors. Both these teams gave it their best but only managed to finish in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Prize pool distribution of Club Open Asia Fall 2022 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Bangladeshi team 7A KS AXE had a disappointing run in the PUBG Mobile tournament. They failed to gain any sort of momentum and were only able to secure 48 points in 10 games at a dismal point-per-game average of 4.8.

