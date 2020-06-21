PUBG Mobile: How to get more chicken dinners

Here's a look at five tips to improve your gameplay and get frequent chicken dinners in PUBG Mobile.

Playing with a permanent squad is one of the key factors to consider if you want to win a match.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the world at the moment

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most top-rated battle royale games in the industry and is played by millions of people across the globe.

A player starts with minimal pieces of equipment in the game. They will then have to find weapons and slowly eliminate all the other players to earn a chicken dinner.

In this article, we take a look at five things you should keep in mind if you want to get a chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile.

5 things to keep in mind if you want a chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile

#1 Play with a permanent squad

Playing with a permanent squad is one of the most important factors to help you achieve a chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile. This increases the synergy within the squad and makes the movement and coordination more efficient.

#2 Avoid Hot-drops

While you may be tempted to drop at places like Pochinki and Military Base because of the quality and volume of loot they have, avoiding these hot-drops is one of the key factors to consider when you want to win a match in PUBG Mobile.

Landing at such places will only decrease your chances of survival as you will be surrounded by several enemies.

#3 Play with a good internet connection and a decent pair of earphones

A good internet connection and a decent pair of earphones will give you an edge over the other players. High-quality earphones will give you a good sound sense and will, therefore, improve your gameplay. Meanwhile, a favourable internet connection will save you from signal drops, which leads to lagging and rubberbanding.

#4 Improve your reflexes

Faster reflexes and a precise aim are pivotal factors to consider if you want to win a gunfight in PUBG Mobile. The better the aim, the faster the enemy is taken down. Your aim and reflexes can be improved in the Cheer Park.

#5 Master the controls

4-Finger Claw Control

Mastery over the controls can be achieved with constant play-time. Each player has a different style of play and the controls for each player will subsequently be different.

Adjust the sensitivity settings according to your preferences and make sure that the controls are suitable for you.