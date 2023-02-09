Stalwart Esports and GodLike Esports end their PUBG Mobile collaboration 

In a surprise move, the alliance between GodLike and Stalwart has come to an end after six months.

The popular Indian organizations had partnered up for PUBG Mobile esports prior to the 2022 World Invitational in August and achieved great feats during this period. The Mongolian squad competed in four major tournaments under the banner of GodLike Stalwart.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports It is with a heavy heart that we announce the termination of the collaboration between Godlike Esports and Stalwart Esports. Godlike Esports had plans to expand internationally with own rosters and likewise, We have been planning our expansion to various Esport titles in India. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the termination of the collaboration between Godlike Esports and Stalwart Esports. Godlike Esports had plans to expand internationally with own rosters and likewise, We have been planning our expansion to various Esport titles in India. https://t.co/oPwytD3DVj

On February 9, the joint announcement was made through their social media accounts, displaying their achievements over the last six months. They uploaded a 55-sec long video with a long note, which read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the termination of the collaboration between Godlike Esports and Stalwart Esports. Godlike Esports had plans to expand internationally with own rosters and likewise, We have been planning our expansion to various Esport titles in India."

It was mentioned that GodLike Esports has the vision of expanding globally with their own roster, while Stalwart is aiming to expand to numerous esports titles in India.

Both the firms came to this mutual decision due to publishing policies as they will not be able to capitalize on two regions within the same organization:

"Due to publishing policies we won’t be able to capitalize on both regions with same organizations thus both organizations have agreed to respect each other's choice and decision."

GodLike Stalwart saw a fabulous journey during the collaboration

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports

Here’s to new exciting ventures together .

#GODLIKExSTALWART We’re very thrilled to announce our partnership with India’s most popular esports organisation for our South Asian PUBGm Roster @GodLike_in Here’s to new exciting ventures together We’re very thrilled to announce our partnership with India’s most popular esports organisation for our South Asian PUBGm Roster @GodLike_in .Here’s to new exciting ventures together 🍻.#GODLIKExSTALWART https://t.co/oepG8xWiXf

The Mongolian squad was signed by Stalwart Esports in September 2021 and established themselves as a powerful lineup. Over the last two years, the roster has showcased their talent not only in South Asia but also at the international level.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports We are your 2nd runners up in the Pubg Mobile World Invitational 2022.

This definitely wasn’t the result we wanted but it is what it is, we tried our best.



We’re very proud of all our boys, until the next time. We are your 2nd runners up in the Pubg Mobile World Invitational 2022.This definitely wasn’t the result we wanted but it is what it is, we tried our best.We’re very proud of all our boys, until the next time. https://t.co/1SZtBbXSJU

Just a day after the BGMI ban in July 2022, GodLike Esports allianced with Stalwart for the PUBG Mobile title. The squad played their first contest under the GodLike-Stalwart banner at the World League Invitational (PMWI), which was hosted in Riyadh and had a grand prize pool of $3 million.

In the first phase (Main Event) of the Invitational, they earned the second runner-up position, and grabbed the fifth spot in the next one.

The superstar lineup lifted the blazing trophy in the PUBG Mobile South Asia Championship Fall, a nerve-wracking battle that took place in October. The side then showcased extraordinary performances to secure the top spot in the Group Stage of the Global Championship. Meanwhile, they acquired fourth place in the Grand Finals despite having a slow start there.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports

Thank you for immense support and prayers, Credit goes to you.

We will comeback stronger next time.

#WeAreStalwart #STEftw #GodLikeStalwart #GodLSTE #PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2023 we finished #4 overall PMGC FINALS, One of the best comeback on the last day as we jumped from #15 to # 4.Thank you for immense support and prayers, Credit goes to you.We will comeback stronger next time. we finished #4 overall PMGC FINALS, One of the best comeback on the last day as we jumped from #15 to # 4.Thank you for immense support and prayers, Credit goes to you.We will comeback stronger next time.#WeAreStalwart #STEftw #GodLikeStalwart #GodLSTE #PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2023 https://t.co/LiVfABxU6H

In the announcement, they added that both the organizations will continue to operate individually:

"Going forward, Godlike Esports and Stalwart Esports will continue to operate as separate entities, pursuing our individual goals and visions. We wish Godlike Esports the best of luck in their future."

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports Going forward, Godlike Esports and Stalwart Esports will continue to operate as separate entities, pursuing our individual goals and visions. We wish Godlike Esports the best of luck in their future.



Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Zeyan Shafiq & Chetan Chandgude. Going forward, Godlike Esports and Stalwart Esports will continue to operate as separate entities, pursuing our individual goals and visions. We wish Godlike Esports the best of luck in their future.Thank you for your understanding.Sincerely,Zeyan Shafiq & Chetan Chandgude.

Stalwart Esports is now gearing up for the upcoming PMPL South Asia. GodLike, on the other hand, has lineups in five games, with includes BGMI, Free Fire, New State, CODM, and FIFA Esports.

Poll : 0 votes