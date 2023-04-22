Tianba wins PEL 2023 Spring, top two teams qualify for PUBG Mobile World Invitational Riyadh 

April 22 marks the conclusion of the PEL 2023 Spring, with Tianba coming out as the crown champion in thumping fashion. In the four-day Grand Finale, the squad obtained a total of 226 points, with 119 coming from eliminations. Their spectacular run over the last two days catapulted them to the top of the overall scoreboard. The winning prize of $725K (five million yuan) has been awarded to Tianba.

🥇Tianba - $725K - PMWI

🥈STE - $290K - PMWI

After exhibiting a top-notch performance on Day 4, STE jumped three places to acquire second position with 204 points. The final day witnessed a heart-pounding battle for the runner-up spot between STE and Weibo Gaming. The second-placed team was given $290K in prize money.

The top two performers, Tiabna and STE, have achieved a slot in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 Riyadh. Apart from these two Chinese teams, 22 teams from other regions will compete in the contest from July 11 to 16.

PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals scoreboard

Top five squads of PEL 2023 Spring Finals (Image via Tencent)

Weibo Gaming, a leading competitor, fell to third spot with 198 points after facing an obstacle today. Suk and Co. started a splendid run in the initial phase by claiming three Weekly Finals. Their results in the playoffs were also very good, but some mistakes on the last day of the Grand Finals saw them drop out of the top two. The unit received a cash prize of $145K.

Overall rankings of Grand Finals (Image via Tencent)

After pulling off a mammoth victory in the last game of the PEL, Four Angry Men made a massive jump to capture fourth place in the overall standings with 185 points. 33Svan and Co. had a 39-point Chicken Dinner in the 24th match.

All Gamers and Team PAI, who were in the top five after Day 3, slipped to sixth and seventh after losing their momentum in their last few encounters. ThunderTalk and RSG came in eighth and ninth place respectively.

Top five players of PEL 2023 Spring Finals (Image via Tencent)

Nova Esports, who had gained their form on Day 3 after their 12 poor matches, yet again did not deliver the performance they needed on the final day. The star lineup captured 11th place in the finals with 161 points in 24 games. Order stood out as the MVP in the first phase, and he and Paraboy also did amazingly well in the Playoffs. Nonetheless, the squad encountered a stumbling block in the finals.

