Weibo Gaming wins PEL Week 3 Finals, Nova Esports ranks second 

Following the signing of veteran player Suk, Weibo Gaming's performance has improved significantly as the team has won two of the three weekly finals played so far in PEL 2023 Spring. They put up splendid executions to conquer the Week 3 Finals, collecting 156 points in 18 games.

Weibo Gaming's campaign began on a positive and optimistic note as they triumphed in the first week. The unit then obtained third place in the second week. The squad has had powerful displays so far in this competition.

Nova Esports registered a huge victory in their last match and achieved 25 points. Unfortunately, they fell short by five points of winning the weekly finals. Jimmy and Co. had better performances compared to the previous two weeks. After displaying great skills, they managed to take the third position in the first week. However, the brigade's performances fell in the second week, resulting in them being in 13th position there.

PEL 2023 Spring Week 3 Finals rankings

Team Weibo - 156 points Nova Esports - 151 points Regans Gaming - 149 points LGD Gaming - 134 points All Gamers - 126 points Team PAl - 126 points KONE ESPORT - 122 points Four Angry Men - 112 points Vision Esports - 104 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 103 points The Chosen - 102 points JD Esports - 95 points Tianba - 94 points Six Two Eight - 94 points Titan Esports Club - 93 points

The third day of the Week 3 Finals belonged to RSG Gaming as the superstar squad registered three Chicken Dinners. Despite their one-sided showcasing on the final day, the team barely missed out on a first-place finish by seven points.

LGD Gaming on Day 2 looked confident and was second in the overall table but suffered a setback in their last game of PEL week 3. They wrapped the battle in fourth place. All Gamers and Team PAI gained fifth and sixth positions in the third weekly finals.

Top five athletes from PEL Week 3 Finals (Image via Tencent)

PEL Week 2 winner KONE ESPORT did not replicate the same performance, resulting in a seventh-place finish. Four Angry Men, whose roster features an extraordinary player 33Svan, placed eighth this week. Tianba Esports, who acquired the first runner spot in Week 2, could not fight well and finished 13th, followed by Six Two Eight.

Overall rankings after PEL Week 3 (Image via Tencent)

The two popular organizations, Wolves and TJB, failed to qualify for the weekly finals for two weeks consecutively. Additionally, Showtime has not participated in any of the weekly finals due to their shocking performances in the respective breakout rounds.

