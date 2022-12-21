Premier League club Wolves acquires PUBG Mobile team SMG ahead of PMGC 2022 Finals

On December 21, 2022, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC aka Wolves, one of the oldest football clubs based in England since 1877, announced their entry into PUBG Mobile esports by acquiring the Chinese roster of SMG (Still Moving Under Gunfire).

With this acquisition, the organization has also purchased a slot in the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL), a prestigious franchise tournament of 'Game For Peace' (Chinese PUBG Mobile) in China.

The news came just two weeks prior to the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship as the squad was directly invited after winning the 2022 PEL Summer season. Alongside 15 other teams, SMG will battle it out in the three-day competition from January 6 to 8 for the coveted trophy and a big prize pool.

According to a report from PEL official, Wolves has spent a total of 30 million Yuan (approximately $4.3 million) to purchase a seat in the PEL franchise league. This year, Tencent organized two seasons of the league, featuring a prize pool of around $4 million. It currently has a total of 21 franchise teams who have competed in both seasons this year.

Wolves PUBG Mobile roster

Beautiful SunFloweru XZ Remember Memory pickfeet

The six-man squad will play their first event under the Wolves banner in the upcoming PMGC Grand Finals. Being their very first international event, they will likely be delivering their best performance. With Chinese players known for their exceptional skills in PUBG Mobile esports, Wolves will be among the top teams to watch out for in the mega contest.

Besides the PEL 2022 Summer event, the squad has failed to secure a podium finish at any major event. The squad finished 10th in the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash 2022 China vs SEA, which was clinched by Thai team Infinity.

Besides Wolves, two Chinese squads, Nova Esports, a top-tier team that has lifted the trophy in both the previous PMGC editions, and Four Angry Men (4AM) have also secured their spots in the upcoming Grand Finals after great performances during the League Stage.

Interestingly, Wolves have competent rosters in several esports titles, including FIFA, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, COD Mobile, and Honor of Kings. The organization's team recently finished fourth in the COD Mobile World Championship 2022.

Wolves amassed a large fan base in Honor of Kings (HoK), a mobile MOBA game after winning several major tournaments. Their squad is currently competing in the HoK International Championship 2022, the biggest mobile esports tournament with a huge prize pool of $10 million. The organization has earned approximately $7.2 million through various Honor of Kings events, which reveals just how dominant their team is on the scene.

