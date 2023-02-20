KONE wins PEL 2023 Spring Week 2, Nova Esports ranks 13th

KONE emerged victorious in the second weekly finals of the 2023 PEL Spring after showcasing a series of spectacular outings throughout their 18 matches, with the team collecting a total of 164 points and averaging around 11 points per game. Twenty squads are competing in the regular season, which will run across six weeks.

Tianba, who had forgettable performances in Week 1, made a sensational comeback and claimed the runner-up spot with 160 points. The team played incredibly well on Day 2 and 3, obtaining a respectable position at the end of the week.

Weibo Gaming, the winner of Week 1, had another fabulous showing to hold onto the third spot with 142 points. Although they started off poorly, the roster quickly bounced back on Day 2 after displaying exceptional performances. It looks like the organization's decision to sign Souk is certainly paying off.

Top five teams from PEL 2023 Week 2 (Image via Tencent)

RSG remained in fourth position this week as well, collecting 137 points after delivering average performances throughout the last week. Vision Esports, the previous week's runner-up, fell three positions and finished fifth in Week 2.

PEL 2023 Spring Week 2 Finals overall standings

The current standings are as follows:

KONE ESPORT - 164 points Tianba - 160 points Team Weibo - 142 points Regans Gaming - 137 points Vision Esports - 120 points Six Two Eight - 117 points The Chosen - 111 points LGD Gaming - 108 points Action Culture Technology - 106 points JTeam - 102 points Team Pai - 97 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 89 points Nova Esports - 88 points Titan Esports Club - 85 points JD Esports - 53 points

Six Two Eight (STE), the PEL 2021 Season 4 champion, bounced back and obtained sixth place after a below-average showing in Week 1. Unfortunately, they faltered in the final six matches, earning only 18 points. With a total of 111 points, The Chosen managed to secure seventh position in the table.

Nova Esports The claimed 13th place in PEL Week 2 (Image via Tencent)

LGD Gaming, who finished 23rd in the PMGC 2022, secured eighth place with 108 points after an average showing this week, followed closely by ACT. Team PAI and ThunderTalk had poor outings this week.

Although Jimmy and company looked good in the first week of the event, Nova Esports lost their confidence in Week 2 and placed 13th with only 88 points in 18 matches. The popular PUBG Mobile squad recently claimed the ninth spot in the PMGC 2022, marking the very first time that the Chinese superstar lineup was unable to obtain the Global Championship title.

Top five athletes from PEL Week 2 (Image via Tencent)

Four Angry Men and Wolves, who competed in the previous PMGC event, were among the bottom five squads who failed to reach the PEL Week 2 Finals. Unfortunately, All Gamers and ShowTime had two back-to-back below average weeks.

