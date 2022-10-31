Four Angry Men qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League 

Famous Chinese team Four Angry Men (4AM) have booked their place in the 2022 Global Championship after winning the PEL PMGC Qualifier, a nearly three-week-long tournament in China. Seventeen teams have competed in the first phase of the regular season, with the top 15 teams progressing to the four-day Grand Finals.

4AM had a very poor performance in the first phase as they barely moved to the Grand Finals from the bottom spot (15th). The team didn't earn any initial points, while on the other hand, STE emerged as the Regular Season toppers and picked up 20 initial points. However, it didn't help STE as much as they thought, as they finished in fifth place with 152 points in the Grand Finals.

PEL PMGC Qualifier Finals 2022 overview

Top five teams standings of Grand Finals (Image via Tencent)

Despite getting zero as their starting point, 4AM scored 177 points in 20 matches and returned to the global event after a gap of one year. Their performances on Day 1 and Day 4 were excellent, which helped them secure top position on the overall leaderboard.

The team were the league toppers in the PMGC 2020 and finished in second place in the Grand Finals. The team does not have the same roster as the previous Global Championship as Suk and Xinhe He left the team. However, veteran players 33Svan, Hasaki, and QingChen still play for 4AM, which is capable of beating any team. 33Svan was the winner of the MVP Awards in both the PMGC 2020 League and Finals.

Overall rankings of Finals (Image via Tencent)

Vision Esports registered 172 points and claimed second place, showing fabulous performances. The team put up a good fight until the end but unfortunately fell just short of five points to earn a place in the PMGC.

RSG, who claimed the PEL 2022 Spring title and also represented China in the PMWI, occupied third spot with 157 points. TC once again failed to achieve the goal, finishing fourth on the scoreboard.

STE, who grabbed pole position in the regular season, could not maintain their pace in the Grand Finals and placed fifth spot with 152 points. The team had participated in the previous Global Championship, where they came in eighth place.

Four Chinese teams in Global Championship 2022 (Image via Tencent)

Out of the four Chinese teams for the PMGC, SMG will compete directly in the Grand Final, while the other three – Nova, LGD and 4AM – will fight in the league stage. The last two seasons of the championship were won by Nova Esports.

