PMGC 2022 League Stage: All 48 PUBG Mobile teams revealed 

With the final qualifying tournament for the League Stage of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 coming to an end, all 48 teams who will be competing in the League Stage of the championship have been revealed.

The last qualifier, dubbed the PEL PMGC Qualifier, took place in China and saw veteran squad 4 Angry Men (4AM) qualify for PMGC: 2022 League Stage. The team has now been placed in Group Yellow.

The 48 competing teams have been divided into three groups of 16, where they will face off to qualify for the Grand Finals. Group Red, Green, and Yellow will compete separately with their matches starting from November 10 and culminating on November 27.

Qualified teams for PMGC: 2022 League Stage

Group A (Red)

Buriram United Esports (Thailand) The Infinity (Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) Team Queso (Argentina) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) i8 Esports (Pakistan) S2G Esports (Turkey) Mad Bulls (Serbia) emTek StormX (South Korea) LGD Gaming (China)

Group B (Green)

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

Group C (Yellow)

TEM Entertainment (Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) Geek Fam (Malaysia) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Furious Gaming (Chile) Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) Geekay Esports (Iraq) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Trained to Kill (Nepal) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) Game Lord (France) DS Gaming (South Korea) Four Angry Men (4AM( (China) REJECT (Japan)

Apart from the three Chinese teams in the League, Team SMG from the same region have been directly invited to the finals of the competition. The officials, however, are yet to reveal the remaining invitee for the Grand Finals, who will join the 13 qualified sides from the League Stage.

4 Angry Men, who won the PEL Qualifier today, have a ton of international experience and pedigree. The team's performance, however, was below par last year as they failed to qualify for PMGC 2021. The side previously finished runner-up in the inaugural Global Championship (PMGC 2020).

Group Green, who will start their campaign from November 17 are widely considered the deadliest among the current roster. Meanwhile, Nova Esports, the two time Global champions, are prime contenders for the top spot in the group. Vampire Esports who recently won the mid season PMWI 2022 are also a force to be reckoned with. That said, the runner-up of PMGC 2022 HHVP (previously NAVI) will also look to put their best foot forward.

Apart from these squads, Bacon Time from Thailand and Damwon Gaming from Korea will also be strong contenders for the top 3 spots in the group.

Teams will also have to keep an eye out for Mongolian side GodLike Stalwart and Brazilian squad Alpha 7 Esports who will also pose a strong challenge.

Groups Red and Yellow, on the other hand, will be relatively easier to navigate in comparison to Group Green. The Infinity from Group Red and 4 Angry Men from Group Yellow will be the top contenders to directly qualify for the Grand Finals from their respective groups.

All in all, the hype for the Global Championship is getting stronger with each passing day. With the League Stage being played in Malaysia this year, teams will be on an equal footing and fans can enjoy fierce competition between the top squads from all around the world.

