PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer League Stage: Overall standings, finalists, and more

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer concluded on May 26, 2024, with the top 16 teams progressing to the Grand Finals. Alter Ego Ares achieved first rank with 163 points after playing brilliantly throughout this three-week initial stage. Bigetron RA, a popular Indonesian club, came in second place with 135 points.

D’Xavier from Vietnam finished third with 132 points. Defending champion, BOOM Esports from Indonesia, ranked fourth after its disappointing performances in the third week of the League Stage. Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia and Faze Clan from Thailand scored 112 points each and came fifth and sixth, respectively, in the overall rankings.

Overall standings of PMSL 2024 SEA Summer League Stage

Here is the overall points table of PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer League Stage:

Alter Ego Ares - 163 points Bigetron RA - 135 points D'Xavier - 132 points BOOM Esports - 120 points Yoodo Alliance -112 points FaZe Clan - 112 points Team Flash - 109 points RRQ RYU - 105 points SEM9 - 105 points The Infinity - 94 points Talon Esports - 86 points Vampire Esports - 86 points Team NKT - 60 points Pigmy Team - 58 points XERXIA Esports - 45 points PEA Baruz - 37 points Todak - 28 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 26 points Team Secret - 14 points Morph Team - 11 points CRIT VIP- 0 points Geek Fam - 0 points Yoodo O-TWO - 0 points ROY Esports - 0 points

RRQ RYU and SEM9 had an average League Stage, scoring 105 points each. The Infinity from Thailand was 10th with 94 points. Popular organizations, Talon (86) and Vampire Esports (86), couldn’t perform well but managed to advance to the PMSL Grand Finals. XERXIA Esports also had a mediocre run as the Thai side came 15th with 45 points, followed by PEA Baruz.

Todak from Malaysia ranked 17th in the overall standings and had a terrible run in the initial two weeks of the League Stage. Team Secret, a wildly popular club, also had a miserable season as it ended up in the 19th position with only 14 points. CRIT, Geek Fam, Yoodo, and Roy failed to perform well in all three weeks.

The PMSL Grand Finals is scheduled from May 31 to June 2, 2024, where the top 16 teams from this League Stage will play 18 matches. The top five teams will receive a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh, KSA, which will commence on July 19, 2024.

