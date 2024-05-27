PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer League Stage: Overall standings, finalists, and more

  • home icon
By Gametube
Modified May 27, 2024 15:44 GMT
Alter Ego claims first place in League Stage of PMSL SEA Summer (Image via PUBG Mobile)
The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer concluded on May 26, 2024, with the top 16 teams progressing to the Grand Finals. Alter Ego Ares achieved first rank with 163 points after playing brilliantly throughout this three-week initial stage. Bigetron RA, a popular Indonesian club, came in second place with 135 points.

D’Xavier from Vietnam finished third with 132 points. Defending champion, BOOM Esports from Indonesia, ranked fourth after its disappointing performances in the third week of the League Stage. Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia and Faze Clan from Thailand scored 112 points each and came fifth and sixth, respectively, in the overall rankings.

Overall standings of PMSL 2024 SEA Summer League Stage

Here is the overall points table of PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer League Stage:

  1. Alter Ego Ares - 163 points
  2. Bigetron RA - 135 points
  3. D'Xavier - 132 points
  4. BOOM Esports - 120 points
  5. Yoodo Alliance -112 points
  6. FaZe Clan - 112 points
  7. Team Flash - 109 points
  8. RRQ RYU - 105 points
  9. SEM9 - 105 points
  10. The Infinity - 94 points
  11. Talon Esports - 86 points
  12. Vampire Esports - 86 points
  13. Team NKT - 60 points
  14. Pigmy Team - 58 points
  15. XERXIA Esports - 45 points
  16. PEA Baruz - 37 points
  17. Todak - 28 points
  18. VOIN DONKEY ID - 26 points
  19. Team Secret - 14 points
  20. Morph Team - 11 points
  21. CRIT VIP- 0 points
  22. Geek Fam - 0 points
  23. Yoodo O-TWO - 0 points
  24. ROY Esports - 0 points

RRQ RYU and SEM9 had an average League Stage, scoring 105 points each. The Infinity from Thailand was 10th with 94 points. Popular organizations, Talon (86) and Vampire Esports (86), couldn’t perform well but managed to advance to the PMSL Grand Finals. XERXIA Esports also had a mediocre run as the Thai side came 15th with 45 points, followed by PEA Baruz.

Todak from Malaysia ranked 17th in the overall standings and had a terrible run in the initial two weeks of the League Stage. Team Secret, a wildly popular club, also had a miserable season as it ended up in the 19th position with only 14 points. CRIT, Geek Fam, Yoodo, and Roy failed to perform well in all three weeks.

The PMSL Grand Finals is scheduled from May 31 to June 2, 2024, where the top 16 teams from this League Stage will play 18 matches. The top five teams will receive a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh, KSA, which will commence on July 19, 2024.

