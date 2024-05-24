PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2024 Riyadh: Dates, format, slots distribution, and more

The PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024 is scheduled to be played from July 19 to 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of 28 teams from many different tournaments will be chosen for this grand competition that features an enormous prize pool of $3 million. This is the second international PUBG Mobile contest of the year. Several top-tier teams will clash against each other there.

So far, only three teams, Duksan, Tianba, and TJB have secured their seats in the competition. Many regional events are underway, where teams are fighting to qualify for the World Cup.

PMWC 2024 format and dates

The PMWC is scheduled to be played in three rounds; Group Stage, Survival Stage, and Main Stage.

Group Stage - July 19 to 21

The three-day initial stage will feature a total of 24 teams. There will be three groups with eight teams each. The best 12 teams from the overall points table will seize their spots in the Main Stage, while the rest will move to the Survival Stage.

Survival Stage - July 23 and 24

This two-day round will consist of 16 teams, including four direct invitees and 12 from the previous stage. They will compete in 12 matches with the top four moving to the Main Stage. The bottom 12 will face elimination from the PMWC 2024.

Main Stage - July 26 to 28

The third and ultimate stage of the World Cup will be played across three days featuring 16 teams from the previous stages. They will collide against one another in 18 matches.

Slot distribution for PMWC 2024

In total, 28 teams from around the world will enter the competition. Here is the slot distribution for the World Cup:

Southeast Asia - 6 teams

Central and South Asia - 5 teams

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - 5 teams

Americas - 4 teams

South Korea - 1 team

Japan - 2 teams

China - 2 teams

PMRC South Korea and Japan event - 1 team

Special Invite - 2 teams

Japan has received one additional slot for the PMWC as Reject from the country recently emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile Global Open 2024, which was organized in Brazil in April this year. The organizer has not revealed the names of two special invitees. This 10-day-long event will also be broadcast live on different platforms. Fans can also watch it live at the venue.

