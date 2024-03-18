BOOM Esports qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 main event 

BOOM Esports registered a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 main event in Brazil after winning the PMSL SEA Spring. The Indonesian squad showcased astonishing results throughout the Super League. The Grand Finals saw an action-packed contest among 16 teams from the Southeast Asia region from March 15 to 17. The event had only one slot for the PMGO.

BOOM Esports gained momentum during the League Stage and maintained it in the Grand Finals as well. The experienced squad will now endeavor to maintain their rhythm in the Global Open main event, which will feature 16 of the best clubs from across the globe.

Boom Esports earned their first PMSL title, breaking Alter Ego's winning streak, which had won two consecutive seasons in 2023. However, Alter Ego once again performed brilliantly but unfortunately missed out on winning the trophy by a narrow margin of nine points.

PMGO 2024 main event participants so far

Seven teams have already been confirmed for the PMGO main event, scheduled for April 5 to 7. Nine teams will be selected from the Qualifier Finals and Prelims stages of the Global Finals. The popular Brazilian city of Sao Paulo will host the grand event, which has a prize pool of $500,000.

Three teams, Alpha7, S2G, and IHC, have direct invitations to the ultimate phase, while Reject got a seat as the PMJL 2023 winner. Nova Esports and Dplus recently won the PEL Qualifier and the PMPS S0, respectively. Here are the seven confirmed teams so far for the main event:

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Dplus KIA (South Korea) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) Reject (Japan)

The PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals are planned for March 28 to 30, where 32 teams from the Open Qualifier will contest for one slot in the main event. Meanwhile, the second to ninth-ranked teams will be relegated to the Prelims. Tencent will invite their eight PUBG Mobile partnered teams to the Prelims, where 16 squads will clash for the remaining eight spots in the main event.

Besides BOOM Esports, these aforementioned teams have already played many international PUBG Mobile tournaments. Nova Esports has won two consecutive Global Championship titles. IHC Esports are currently the world champions, having conquered PMGC 2023. S2G from Turkey were crowned champions of the PMGC 2022.