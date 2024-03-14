PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals: All 32 qualified teams and dates revealed 

The 32 teams have been selected for the Qualifier Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024. These teams have advanced from the Open Qualifier to compete in the upcoming three-day battle, which will be held from March 28 to 30 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The top performing club of this stage will be offered a direct seat in the main event, while a few teams will move to the Prelims.

The PMGO is an International PUBG Mobile competition where teams worldwide are fighting for a humongous prize pool of $500,000. The main event is planned for April 5 to 7, featuring 16 teams, including the Qualifier Finals topper, the best eight from the prelims, three direct invitees, and four regional champions.

Qualified teams for PMGO 2024 Qualifiers Finals

These teams were in the top 32 of the Open Qualifier. Each qualified team receives $2000 in prize money. The Qualifier Finals will be contested offline in Brazil.

INCO Gaming Smoke Gaming Insanity Sports Death Wolves Major Pride Money Makers Six Karma Horaa Esports Be Bold MadBulls Last Chance Royals of War Sigma Evil Esports Seventh Element Zebra Masters Agonxi8 Silents Team Lakers Ventrue INC Team Spirit Bored Oxen Action Nek-Sports Cave Hardbass Team Entity7 F S Esports Sly Machine Ciberneticos Black Scorpion Faction Brazil Maxsplit

Several well-known clubs like Team Spirit, INCO, MadBull, and more have made it to the Qualifiers Finals. There will be a nerve-wracking contest at this stage as there is only one spot for the main event. Eight teams from this phase will progress to the Prelims, in which eight will be invited to participate.

INCO from Brazil was the star performer in the Open Qualifier. Their counterparts, Smoke and Insanity, also played brilliantly there. MadBulls from the CIS region was 10th in the overall rankings. Popular Pakistani team Agonxi8 ranked 17th, while Team Spirit from Russia came 21st in the table. Many underdog teams have earned their spots in this round and will now try to showcase their potential in the upcoming round.

In the main event, Nova Esports from China secured their seat after conquering the PEL PMGO Qualifier. IHC Esports, Alpha 7, and S2G have already been given direct tickets to the unlimited stage. Dplus from South Korea and Reject from Japan have also reached the main event of the PUBG Mobile Global Open.