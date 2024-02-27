Team Spirit enters PUBG Mobile scene by signing four star players 

On February 26, 2024, the popular Russian organisation Team Spirit entered PUBG Mobile by acquiring the ex-lineup of Major Pride. The club has already succeeded significantly in many games, including Counter-Strike and Dota 2. By signing a star roster, they hope to earn big feats in this mobile battle royale game.

Team Spirit will be seen playing in the PMSL 2024 CSA Spring. Their roster includes veterans like KITSUNE, EFFECT, and KnowMe.The club has also signed m4dshaw as coach, who was previously associated with Rukh Esports as an analyst.

Their main target will be to win a global title this year. Tencent has already unveiled its regional and global tournaments for 2024. There will be three International events, including the PMGO, PMWI, and PMGC.

Team Spirit's PUBG Mobile squad

Here is the four-man roster of the club:

EFFECT - Bekniyaz Rysaliev KITSUNE - Sergey Pomerantsev KnowMe - Bulat Sharafutdinov NAOMI - Anatoliy Ivanov

Expand Tweet

Announcing their lineup, the Russian club posted:

"They are four guys. Each of them has already tasted the thrill of victory and the bitterness of defeat. They were selected from hundreds of candidates. Some might say that PUBG Mobile is just a game. But it's a game of survival. And only the best can win it. We’re betting on them".

KITSUNE is a legendary PUBG Mobile player. The 26-year-old veteran has played for several globally renowned clubs in the past, such as Cloud9, Natus Vincere, and Gaimin Gladiators. He has conquered many official majors, including the PMCO, PMSC, and PMPL.

KITSUNE clinched the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019 under the banner of Team Unique. He then joined Cloud9 in early 2020. While playing for Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, he secured many trophies, including the PMPL EMEA Season 1 and the PMPL European Championship Season 1. He contested for Gaimin Gladiators in 2023 and won the PMPL Spring. His aim will now be to help Team Spirit win big titles in 2024.

EFFECT, NAOMI, and KnowMe have also played many notable PUBG Mobile tournaments in the past. KnowMe was a member of Konina Power when the organisation claimed a second spot in the PMWI West and won the PMPL CIS in 2021. EFFECT was associated with MadBulls when the club clinched the PMPL Western Europe in 2022. These players will look to show their skills and potential under the banner of Team Spirit.