Madbulls win PMPL Western Europe Fall, Game Lord qualify for PMGC 2022

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Western Europe Fall has concluded with Madbulls winning the championship. The Serbian/Russian team dominated the entire tournament, from the league stages to the finals.

Madbulls were the most aggressive team in the finals, finishing as the only side to cross the 100-elimination mark. Effect from the squad was named the MVP of the tournament with 204 eliminations and around 38k damage.

HVVP, who played the league stage under the banner of Natus Vincere, secured second place. Despite being on top, an early elimination in the final match saw the team slip to second place. HVVP was the second runner-up in the league and had the most placement points in the finals.

Western Europe Grand Finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Virtus.pro, another CIS challenger, had a good tournament as they occupied second place in the league stages and third spot in the finals. Meanwhile, Unicorns of Love grabbed fourth place thanks to their balanced gameplay. Defending champions TJB EU didn't have the best of events as they finished eighth in the league and fifth in the finals.

Qualified teams for PMPL European Championship

The following teams have qualified for the PMPL European Championship Fall, which will start on October 20:

Madbulls HVVP Virtus.pro Unicorns of Love TJB Esports EU De Muerte Qodex Pioner

The four-day European Championship will see eight teams from Turkey fighting the above-qualified sides. The top three outfits will move to the Global Championship.

Game Lord qualify for PMGC 2022

Game-Lord has qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 on the basis of cumulative points standings. Although they didn't win any of the PMPLs in 2022, the team consistently ranked among the top five.

Game-Lord raked in 726 points in the spring and 738 points in the fall, taking the total to 1464 points. The team, however, didn't qualify for the PMPL European championship, as they finished 10th in the Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, TJB claimed second spot with 1259 points in the regional rankings and failed to qualify for the PMGC from the PMPL. Madbulls and Eastern Star finished in second and third place with 1232 and 1216 points, respectively.

One team to keep an eye on will be HVPP, the 2021 European Champions squad. The Madbulls will, however, be hard to stop in their current form. That said, Virtus.pro will also lead a crusade to lift the European Championship.

