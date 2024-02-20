PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Qualifiers: Registration, dates, rules, and more

Registration for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Qualifiers began on February 19 and will continue until March 1. Players can register their teams through the official PUBG Mobile Esports website. All registered teams will compete in the initial stage from March 4 to 10, with the top 32 squads advancing to the Qualifiers Finals. All matches will take place on the South America server.

The PMGO is an International tournament that features many renowned teams in the latter stages. This major competition boasts a whopping prize of $500,000. Tencent will host the Global Open in three distinct stages: Qualifiers, Prelims, and Main Event.

PMGO Qualifiers rules for registration

Here are the minimum requirements for registration in the Global Open 2024 Qualifiers:

Rosters are finalized upon registration submission. No changes may be made during the tournament. Team rosters must have between 5 to 6 players which includes 4 starters and 1 to 2 substitutes. All players must be ranked Gold or above for this or last season. Participants must be 16 years of age or older as of the tournament start date and meet applicable age requirements of rating authorities and mobile platform rating systems. Players who are 16 years old or older (as of the tournament start date) but under the legal age of maturity in their country of residence may participate with consent from a parent or legal guardian. All matches will be played on the South America server. Participants must be able to travel to the Offline portion (March 28-30) of the event in São Paulo, Brazil, if they qualify and cover their expenses during the Qualifier Finals. Failure to secure a visa or other travel documents in time may result in a forfeit of their slot. Teams that qualify for the Offline Qualifier Finals and complete the competition will receive a participation reward of $2,000 at the end of the tournament. Taxes and fees may apply. Teams that move forward to the Prelims and the Main Event will have their accommodations covered by the organizer. If a team that has qualified for the Offline Qualifier Finals is not able to confirm their travel and/or attendance by March 18, 2024, they will forfeit their spot, and the next team by rank will be invited.

Format for Qualifiers

The Qualifiers will be conducted in two rounds from March 4 to 30. The initial round will decide the top 32 teams for the next round. All qualified squads will have to travel to the event in São Paulo, Brazil, for the second round, called the Qualifiers Finals. In this round, each participant will receive $2000. The winning squad will earn a ticket to the PMGO Main Event.

Some top teams from the Qualifiers Finals and a few invited clubs will compete in the Prelims, scheduled to be held from April 1 to 3. The top eight squads from this phase will advance to the PMGO Main Event. S2G, Alpha 7, and IHC Esports have already been given a seat in the Main Event, while four other teams will be selected from regional tournaments.

The inaugural edition of the PMGO will be organized in São Paulo, Brazil. The best PUBG Mobile teams from across the world will look to win the first major title of 2024.