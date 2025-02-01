PUBG Mobile legends Zuxxy and Luxxy announce retirement from competitive scene 

Legendary Indonesian players Zuxxy and Luxxy announced their retirement from the PUBG Mobile competitive scene on February 1, 2025. The twins were active in the scene for more than six years and won several prestigious titles. They enjoyed great success and inspired numerous athletes from around the world. Interestingly, both debuted in the scene in mid 2018 at the age of 15 and were some of youngest players in the world.

Luxxy and Zuxxy have played for Bigetron Esports for around five years. They helped the organization gain a foothold in the scene and become a successful club. Naturally, this has helped them each numerous accolades in the past six years.

Zuxxy and Luxxy retire from the PUBG Mobile scene

Bigtron Esports officially announced the retirement of Zuxxy and Luxxy via its official social media pages. The club wrote: (Indonesian to English translation)

“THANK YOU, LEGENDS. The time has come, after a long career and reaping many proud achievements, they today decided to quit the PUBGM scene. Thanks for the wonderful memories that were engraved some years back, you guys will always be LEGENDS till whenever”.

Made "Luxxy" Prabaswara and Made "Zuxxy" Pramudita were born on May 31, 2003. Following the release of PUBG Mobile in March 2018, the twins joined Bigetron Esports on May 28 of the same year. They found early success as their team emerged victorious in the Indonesia National Championship 2018.

They then participated in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018, which was the game's first international tournament. Bigetron finished ninth in the event, while RRQ Athena from Thailand was crowned the winner.

Bigetron Esports achieved the second rank in the PMCO 2019 South East Asia Spring. The club then earned the fifth rank in the PMCO Spring Global Finals and came first in the PMCO Fall Split SEA 2019.

Zuxxy and Luxxy helped Bogetron win the PUBG Mobile Global Open Fall Split 2019, which was an international tournament. Zuxxy was even awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for his outstanding performances in this event.

Both players continued their dominance in 2020 and won several tournaments. They clinched both the PMPL Indonesia Season 1 and Season 2 and also helped their team win the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East. Their club earned the fifth position in the Global Championship (PMGC) that year.

Zuxxy and Luxxy had an average run in 2021 and 2022. They then left Bigetron and joined Persija Evos in early 2023 and played for the club for about a year. They won the PMPL Indonesia Fall and ranked 13th in the PMGC that year.

The duo then returned to Bigetron Esports in early 2024, but the rest of the year was pretty mediocre. Luxxy didn't even participate in several tournaments, and the club came 20th in the previous edition of the PMGC.

Both these veterans have inspired players from across the globe and also helped PUBG Mobile grow its market in Indonesia and other countries. Naturally, they will be sorely missed.

