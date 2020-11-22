Esports Awards 2020: PUBG Mobile star Zuxxy wins Mobile Esports Player of the Year crown

With mobile esports growing rapidly by the day, recognition, intrigue, and acceptance of the esports genre is also increasing. A testament to this statement is the recently-concluded Esports Awards 2020, where the mobile gaming category was added for the first time in the event's five-year history.

The first ever winner of the Esports Mobile Player of the Year Presented by @Verizon is @bagas_zuxxy#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/r8dySoxYFn — LIVE - Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 21, 2020

Zuxxy keeps PUBG Mobile flag flying high

And in some excellent news for PUBG Mobile, Zuxxy from Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR) won the Mobile Esports Player of the Year award. The game's fans from Indonesia and around the world were thrilled by the 17-year-old victory. Along with his team, the pro has been dominating the PUBG Mobile esports circuit for 18 months.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Former Fnatic star Ronak joins US-based Team Oxygen

Zuxxy and BTR have won the PMCO Global Championship Fall 2019, multiple regional PMCO's and PMPL's (Pro Leagues), and the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero East (PMWL 2020). Zuxxy and his twin brother and teammate Luxxy have been nicknamed the Tachibana twins after the popular anime characters from the Captain Tsubasa series.

Hear from @bagas_zuxxy the winner of the Esports Mobile Player of the Year Presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/x0oDqL1sRG — LIVE - Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 21, 2020

In his acceptance speech, Zuxxy thanked his parents, teammates, and the staff of Bigetron Esports. He also thanked the fans of BTR for supporting them through thick and thin. Lastly, he hoped that more Indonesian players could come out and represent the country on the global stage regarding esports.

Another popular streamer and Indian esports player nominated alongside Zuxxy was Soul Mortal, who just missed out on the award. There is no doubt he would be happy that a fellow PUBG Mobile player was honored with the prestigious award.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,106,964 accounts this week

Interestingly, Luxxy was also nominated in the same category.

Nominated players for the Mobile Esports Player of the Year award

Fly

Luxxy

Nobru

Mortal

Iferg

Zuxxy

Surgical Goblin

The Esports Awards 2020 is honoring the best people and teams across the esports scene for their achievements and concluded today.

The @esportsawards is still hype even not being in a tux and several drinks deep lol.



First time to ever watch the actual stream :) https://t.co/vTkbiN9vUF — Brice (@Bricetacular) November 21, 2020

There will be a total of 32 Esports Awards handed out over the space of 2 days:



TUNE IN:

9pm GMT / 4pm EST / 1pm PST - 20th November - Esports Awards Prelude

9pm GMT / 4pm EST / 1pm PST - 21st November - Esports Awards Ceremony https://t.co/ZyaoQezBTh pic.twitter.com/lmYh2bFtTS — LIVE - Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 19, 2020

The awards officials had announced its finalists in different categories on 23rd July.