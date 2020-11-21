PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,106,964 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous mobile games in the world. But with soaring popularity comes a host of cheaters. Hence, to combat these hacks and maintain fair play, the developers have created several anti-cheat systems like the Video Review System and the Script Detection System.

They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have been taking against cheaters. PUBG Mobile has published its twelfth such report for cheaters who have been banned over a week, i.e., from 13th November to 19th November.

This week's report revealed that over 1,106,964 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were suspended. The second one saw 1,838,223 suspended accounts.

Last week, they suspended 1,431,996 accounts for cheating, and this week, PUBG Mobile has banned 23% fewer cheaters.

Anti-cheating reports

Here's a break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

5 % of Conqueror tier accounts

8% of Ace tier accounts

11% of Crown tier accounts

13% of Diamond tier accounts

12% of Platinum tier accounts

11% of Gold tier accounts

11% of Silver tier accounts

29% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

23% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 21% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

14% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

15% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

10% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 17% got banned due to reasons not specified.

Cheating can be reported via three main channels. They are:

Option 1: The in-game reporting system.

Option 2: Customer service.

Option 3: The PUBG Mobile community.