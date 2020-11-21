Fake PUBG Mobile Indian version trailer showing new skins, emotes, and guns circulating on WhatsApp, uploaded on TapTap

PUBG Mobile has been a monumental success in all aspects and is among the biggest names in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. It has witnessed a steady growth and is enjoyed by players of various ages and professions worldwide. The title has also amassed a massively active player base in India that religiously plays this game.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's move to ban 118 apps and games over cybersecurity reasons in September came as a bolt out of the blue, as the list included PUBG Mobile.

After a wait of almost two months, which seemed like an eternity for some fans, they finally received the news they had been eagerly waiting for. PUBG Corporation, on 12th November, announced the special Indian version of the game. Also, several teasers were dropped on the official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile India. However, they did not provide any details about the upcoming version.

As the game's release has become imminent, several fake pages and videos have surfaced across various platforms.

Fake PUBG Mobile Indian version trailer with various details circulating on WhatsApp, uploaded on TapTap

A screenshot of the trailer on TapTap

A fake trailer of PUBG Mobile India has appeared on the TapTap page of the game. It features various skins, costumes, and several emotes. However, it is crucial to note that this trailer is fake and not legitimate.

It is being circulated by PUBG Mobile players on various platforms, including WhatsApp, and is not the official version. Several YouTube channels have also uploaded and shared this fake trailer.

Here's the fake video being shared:

The original video is of the Survivor Pass Season 9: HIGHLANDS and was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of PUBG. It has been edited to look like the trailer of the Indian version, and hence, the trailer on TapTap is entirely false.

Players can follow the official social media handles and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Indian to get the latest updates about the game's availability. Here are the links:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

