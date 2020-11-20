PUBG Mobile: Former Fnatic star Ronak joins US-based Team Oxygen

Given how popular PUBG Mobile is in India, heads from the west are slowly starting to turn.

In 2019, Fnatic made its entry into the country, followed by TSM and other international esports organizations.

Following this trend, another American esports organization, Oxygen Esports, has entered the PUBG Mobile scene in the country by recruiting one of India's most decorated players, Harpreet Singh "Ronak" Janjuha.

PUBG Mobile: The rollercoaster that has been the last few years for Ronak

Ronak was on a roll in 2019 in the Indian PUBG Mobile esports scene. From winning two championships, the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) and the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) with Team Soul to clinching the PUBG Mobile All-Stars (PMAS) with Fnatic, he contributed a lot as a team player through the year, and across his career.

However, 2020 has been difficult for Ronak when it comes to performance, and he has been unable to emulate the same run he had last year. In August 2019, he had left Fnatic to focus on content creation, but now, he is back in the esports scene after the announcement of PUBG Mobile returning in India.

Ronak has three official championships to his name, and is the only player to own this milestone, along with Fnatic Owais. The PUBG Mobile community always believed that Ronak still had lots to offer, and he will look to come back stronger now that he has signed with Oxygen Esports.

About Oxygen Esports

OxyGen Esports (OXG), the largest multi-title esports team in New England, USA, was born out of a strategic merger between Helix Esports, Team Genji, and select rosters acquired from Reciprocity Gaming.

Established in Boston in 2020, Oxygen Esports uses a data-driven approach for talent acquisition and fanbase engagement. Through OXG's wholly-owned chain of Helix Esports centers, OXG is creating a transparent, amateur-to-pro talent pipeline while cultivating local gaming communities.

Oxygen Esports' mission is not just to win esports' biggest championships, but to build a sustainable esports ecosystem for gamers of every skill level.

