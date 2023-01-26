Persija Evos announce PUBG Mobile roster consisting of Zuxxy, Luxxy, Microboy, and others

Evos Esports has teamed up with Persija Jakarta to form a PUBG Mobile team for the upcoming 2023 season. The new esports organization, Persija Evos, revealed their six-man squad on January 25.

Former Bigetron members and legendary twins Luxxy and Zuxxy have joined the new roster. After five years of long journeys with the Indonesian powerhouse, both veterans are gearing up to start a new voyage under the banner of Persija Evos.

Microboy and Redface, who were part of Evos Esports, are joining the new team. Both pros and the new addition, Misery, have previously played for Bigetron.

Persija Evos roster for PUBG Mobile Esports

Luxxy Zuxxy Microboy Redface Misery Linxx S1nyo (Coach)

Luxxy and Zuxxy started their PUBG Mobile careers at 15 in 2018. Since then, they have won multiple tournaments and been awarded individually. Their old Bigetron teammate Microboy and dynamic assaulter, Redface, will join them. Sinyo, the coach of former Evos Esports' PUBG Mobile, will take on the same role for the Persija roster.

The team will participate in PMPL Indonesia 2023 Spring, the schedule of which is yet to be announced by Tencent. Fans can expect blowout performances, given the big names associated with the new roster.

Microboy, Luxxy, and Zuxxy will play together after almost two years. They will likely want to celebrate the partnership by winning significant events in 2023. These players were part of Bigatron's winning team at the PMCO 2019 Global Finals Fall.

In contrast, Bigetron Esports has signed two new faces, Svafvelvl and Satarvl, and recalled uHigh and Ryzen. The goal was to form a full roster that could compete at the highest levels internationally.

Persija and Evos Esports

Indonesian football club Persija Jakarta was founded on November 28, 1928, and was initially referred to as Voetballbond Indonesia Jakarta (VIJ). The name was changed to Persija in 1950. The 94-year-old club is one of the country's most successful football teams, with two Indonesian League titles and nine Perseriktan (national amateur) titles.

On the other hand, Evos Esports is a seven-year-old professional esports organization based in Jakarta. They started at the Esports with Arena of Valor and since then have expanded to Free Fire, MLBB, Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, etc.

This is a big year for PUBG Mobile Esports as there will be four significant tournaments starting with the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia and World Invitational (PMWI) in Riyadh. The 19th Asian Games will also take place this year in China, while Turkey's flagship Global Championship (PMGC) is at the end of the year.

