PUBG Mobile veterans Zuxxy and Luxxy return to Bigetron Esports ahead of PMSL 2024 SEA Spring

PUBG Mobile veterans and twins Made "Zuxxy" Pramudita and Made "Luxxy" Prabaswara have returned to Bigetron Esports after playing for Persija Evos for a year. The move comes ahead of the Super League (PMSL) SEA Spring. Both players began their esports careers with Bigetron Esports in 2018 and played under the banner for five years before moving to Persija Evos in 2023.

Bigetron Esports announced the news on its social media handles on February 2, 2024. Zuxxy and Luxxy will be seen contesting in the upcoming PMSL, which will begin on February 21, 2024. The Indonesian organization will be looking to win an international trophy for the first time in a while.

Bigetron Red Villains’ PUBG Mobile roster

Here is Bigetron Esports' lineup for the 2024 season after the addition of Zuxxy and Luxxy:

Star - Alan Raynold Kumaseh GenFos - Genta Effendi Lapar - T Muhammad Septiadi Ardiansyah Luxxy - Made Bagus Prabaswara Zuxxy - Made Bagas Pramudita

The organization welcomes the twins in a social media post, saying:

"WELCOME HOME ZUXXY & LUXXY. Houses always have a strong magical power for those who have long felt the warmth inside After more than a year of venturing, Zuxxy and Luxxy finally chose Bigetron Esports to be their home again. Troopers, give the grandest welcome for the return of the Twin Duo to Bigetron Esports".

On January 13, 2024, UHigh left the organization after three years and returned to his country, Malaysia, to join Sem9 for the 2024 PUBG Mobile season. He gained massive popularity while playing for the Indonesian team.

Luxxy and Zuxxy had a decent run under the Evos Persija banner. They dominated the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 Fall but could not achieve a podium finish in any other tournaments. Their team made it to the Global Championship last year and finished 13th.

Bigetron Esports also struggled in the majority of tournaments in 2023. The organization finished sixth in the PMPL Spring and 10th in the PMSL Spring. They ranked 10th in the Pro League Fall and 11th in the PMWL All Stars.

Bigetron Esports improved their performance in the second half of 2023, securing third place in the PMSL Fall and being named the PMRC SEA vs PEL winners. However, the organization suffered a heartbreaking exit from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023. Their main objective will now be to reestablish their dominance with the signing of Luxxy and Zuxxy.