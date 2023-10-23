Bigetron Red Villains wins PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023: SEA vs PEL

Indonesia’s Bigetron Red Villains became the champions of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023: SEA vs PEL. During the three-day event filled with intense action, the star squad demonstrated terrific performances and scored 137 points in 18 games. They grabbed 88 eliminations and three Chicken Dinners in the process. The event had a total prize of $20,000, and the winner went home with $3,000.

Bigetron looked to be in amazing shape from the beginning as they had achieved a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the opening game. Their player Genfos delivered a powerful individual performance and eliminated 27 enemies alone in 18 matches.

Overall standings of PMRC 2023 SEA vs PEL

Morph GPX, another Indonesian squad, ranked second in the PMRC with 132 points. Surprisingly, the lineup couldn’t secure any Chicken Dinners but managed to obtain the runner-up spot in this competition. They took $2,000 in prize money, and YoruuCMZ from their club grabbed 27 finishes.

Titan Esports Club (TEC) from China ranked third in this PUBG Mobile tournament. The organization accumulated 123 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners. Their performance on the final day was mediocre, due to which they fell short of clinching the PMRC title by a few points. However, the Chinese powerhouse has earned a spot in the Grand Finals of the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Championship (PMGC) 2023.

Regional Clash 2023 overall points table (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Tianba ranked fourth in the tournament. The Chinese crew had a terrible start to the competition, but they soon recovered from this situation and won their first Chicken Dinner in the sixth match. The roster claimed 117 points and two Chicken Dinners there. The PEL Spring champion will also be seen playing in the 2023 PMGC.

SEA Champions Alter Ego secured the fifth position with 116 points. The Indonesian team picked up two Chicken Dinners and 75 frags. XERXIA was the top-performing Thai lineup in the PMRC 2023, grabbing the sixth spot with 113 points. KONE from China came in seventh with 110 points and three Chicken Dinners.

PMWI winners Vampire Esports from Thailand secured the eighth spot with 110 points and one Chicken Dinner. Schwepxz from their roster was the MVP of the PMRC with 33 frags and an average damage of 330.1.

ThunderTalk, Weibo Gaming, and Persija Evos finished in 10th, 11th, and 12th position, respectively. Two popular Chinese teams, LGD and Wolves, stumbled in the tournament, ending up in the bottom two spots.