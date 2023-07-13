Vampire Esports crowned champions of PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Allstars 2023

Vampire Esports secured a resounding victory in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Allstars Stage. The defending champions showcased exceptional skills and maintained their momentum throughout the PMWI. Vampire accumulated a total of 187 points in 18 matches, earning them $140,000 in prize money.

DPlusKia, owing to some consistency, amassed 157 points and secured second place. The Korean squad was only the second side whose frag points crossed the triple-digit mark.

DRS Gaming, who enjoyed a great penultimate day, dropped down to finish third with 153 points, while Gaimin Gladiators slipped out of the top three and settled for fourth place with 124 points. The Russian squad couldn't collect enough placement points.

PMWI Allstars Performance Overview

Alpha7 Esports had a sluggish start but managed to climb to the fifth position. Nonetheless, they must feel disappointed for not clinching the top spot, considering their reputation as one of the favorites in the PMWI Allstars.

While Bigetron RA sat third after the initial day, they had two disappointing outings, which resulted in them finishing 11th. Similarly, Faze, another strong contender, experienced a disastrous event and settled for 12th.

Africa's Team Falcons had a strong start and made consistent efforts to maintain their performance until the final match, enabling them to secure the sixth position. They primarily focused on placement points, which is proving to be a bit challenging in the new point system.

Infinity IQ from Vietnam commenced their journey at tenth spot, but steadily climbed to eighth and seventh place. Remarkably, they achieved this without securing any chicken dinner victories. On the other hand, the Pakistani team AgonXI8 must feel devastated for missing out on a spot in the main event by just a single point.

Qualified teams for the main stage of the PMWI 2023

Vampire Esports Dplus Kia DRS Gaming Giamin Gladiators Team Falcons Infinity IQ

Alpha7 has already qualified for the main tournament (winner of regional PMPL), so the slot went to the next best team at seventh rank, InfinityIQ.

The main event of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, spanning three days from July 14-16, will feature the same format as the Allstars. It will showcase the top 16 sides worldwide competing for the title and a prize pool of $2,000,000.

