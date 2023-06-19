Vampire Esports wins PMPL Thailand 2023 Fall, Faze Clan ranks fourth 

Vampire Esports clinched the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand 2023 Fall title after playing superbly during the two-week contest. The giant squad garnered a total of 519 points after taking 11 Chicken Dinners in 60 matches. They were second in the initial week and first in the second week, defeating their closest opponent XERXIA by 28 points.

Their star TonyK was the MVP, the Gunslinger, and the Grenade Master of the Fall edition. The former Faze Clan athlete continued to demonstrate his extraordinary abilities in PUBG Mobile competitions. As the Vampire comes under the partnership program, the Thai powerhouse has already been given a seat in the upcoming Super League (PMPL) Fall. Hence only one allotted slot from Thailand Fall goes to XERXIA, as they were the second-best team.

PMPL Thailand Fall 2023 prize pool distribution

Vampire Esports - $15,000

XERXIA Esports - $10,000

ETN Esports Gaming - $5,520

FaZe Clan - $3000

HAIL Esports - $1875

Sharper Esport - $1500

Season MVP - TonyK - $700

Gunslinger - TonyK - $375

Grenade Master - TonyK - $375

Eagle Eye - EarthZ - $375

Survivor - Shopper - $375

Field Medic - TripleF - $375

This was XERXIA's best tournament ever, as they achieved their first podium finish in a major event. Their players EarthZ and Shopper earned the Eagle Eye and the Survivor awards in this event.

Overall standings of PMPL Thailand Fall 2023 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

ETN Squad also did brilliantly with occupying third place there. Faze Clan, which boasts five renowned athletes, finished fourth with 368 points. The side performed similarly in both weekly competitions but not enough to seal a podium finish. However, the team has partnered up with PUBG Mobile, so they will participate in the PMSL Fall.

HAIL Esports, the PMPL 2023 Spring winner, and Sharper held fifth and sixth positions with 356 points. MS Chounburi, another popular Thai team, had a normal season, finishing eighth with 340 points. The Infinity, one of the best performing teams in South East Asia last year, had another mediocre season. After the departure of their two superstars, Noozy and Beer11, the squad has not returned to their ideal form.

Valdus Esports and TEM Entertainment came 13th and 15th, respectively, while Fast9 Esports, who acquired the seat of Bacon Time in the PMPL Fall, had a horrible event.

