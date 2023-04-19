Bacon Time shockingly disbands PUBG Mobile lineup 

Bacon Time, an established esports organization, has announced the disbandment of its PUBG Mobile squad. The news comes as a shock to many fans, as just a few months back, the squad was among 15 teams that partnered with Tencent for a permanent seat in the Pro League (PMPL) and Super League (PMSL).

Bacon Time competed in only one season of the PMSL, which offered a total prize pool of $250K and was won by Indonesia's Alter Ego.

Bacon Time PUBG Mobile roster

The majority of the Bacon Time PUBG Mobile squad has been associated with the organization for an extended period, building a strong foundation and having good synergy.

Here are all the members of the roster:

1. 9Noizz - Phanuwat Thanaratsutthikul

2. AumStyle - Ananda Wichaiphin

3. ICEs - Oatsawayut Aueafueaphan

4. ShirtyS - Apisak Laksanasuwan

5. 3Touch - Theethat Kladkaew

The squad had a remarkable start to the 2023 season as they secured third place in the Pro League: Thailand Spring.

The organization then collaborated with Tencent and participated in the inaugural PMSL Spring, and its team did well in the first two weeks of the League Stage. However, due to their average week, they slumped to sixth place in the first leg.

Bacon Time were unable to find their footing in the Grand Finale and could only secure the ninth spot without a chicken dinner. As a result of their underwhelming performance, they failed to obtain a place in the 2023 PMWI.

In 2021, Bacon Time joined the PUBG Mobile esports scene by acquiring the former roster of RRQ Athena, a highly successful squad. The organization had a great start to its journey as its team secured the fourth spot in their first major competition — the PMPL: Thailand Season 3.

Bacon Time displayed consistency in 2022 as they secured the second spot in the PMPL Spring and third place in the Fall edition. Due to their steady outings in both major regional tournaments, the team sealed their place in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. However, they failed to put in impressive performances there.

It is currently unclear whether Bacon Time will return for the Fall Split. Nevertheless, the team's supporters are hopeful that the organization will make a comeback with renewed enthusiasm and determination.

