HAIL Esports win PMPL 2023 Thailand Spring, qualify for PMSL

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand 2023 Spring finally concluded on February 25. After around 10 days of action that saw 20 of the best Thai teams face each other, Indian organization HAIL Esports, who currently field a roster in the Thai region, emerged winners resoundingly.

The team secured a whopping 10 Chicken Dinners, collecting 388 points in total, with most of their points coming in the first week. The squad also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Spring 2023, where they will meet the best teams from the SouthEast Asia region. The side also bagged a cash prize of $15,000 from the League Stage.

PMPL Thailand Spring 2023 Overall Standings

Vampire Esports placed second in PMPL Thailand Spring 2023 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vampire Esports, one of the most popular and strongest teams in the Thai region, claimed second place in the League Stage. The squad, comprising players such as Noozy and SchwepXz, decimated the competition in the second week, setting new records.

Overall, from the 40 matches played, the team collected 373 points with 5 chicken dinners. The side could have lifted the title, but a slow start in Week 1 of the PMPL meant they could only come as far as second. A cash prize of $10,500 was also awarded to the team for their wonderful run.

Overall rankings of Thailand Spring 2023 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Another seasoned team, Bacon Time, also finished on the podium spot in the competition. The side displayed consistency throughout the 10 games, claiming third place.

With players like AumStyle, ShirtyS, and ICEs doing the bulk of the heavy lifting, the squad looked sublime, securing top positions at will. With 4 chicken dinners to their name, the squad collected 306 points, taking home a cash prize of $5,250.

Individual titles in PMPL: Thailand Spring 2023

Players from different squads also showcased their skills throughout the event. Noozy from Vampire Esports once again proved why he is among the best. He secured a whopping 69 frags while dealing total damage of 17296 HP. Noozy also had 57 assists, while his overall team contribution was 26%. For his performance, he was awarded the Season MVP and a prize of $700.

The awardees in other categories are mentioned below:

SchwepXz (Vampire Esports): Gunslinger - $375 Noozy (Vampire Esports): Grenade Master - $375 Concept (Buriram United Esports): Eagle Eye - $375 GETSLOW (HAIL Esports): Survivor - $375 SchwepXz (Vampire Esports): Field Medic - $375

Individual awards winners in PMPL (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Among other squads, Buriram United Esports and Bermuda Esports played well to secure fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the PMPL Spring. Both squads showed resilience, with underdogs Bermuda Esports in particular impressing. The teams collected 299 and 257 points, respectively.

One of the most popular Thai squads, The Infinity, had a lukewarm season this split. After multiple changes to their roster, the team found it difficult to get going, faltering on different occasions. However, after finding their feet in the event's second week, the squad secured a respectable eighth-place finish.

Indian organization Esportswala, who had signed the UTG International TH roster, finished 12th, displaying glimpses of their potential but ultimately faltering against stronger teams.

Faze Clan's performance came as a shock to many. After undergoing multiple changes during the off-season, the side looked out of sorts. The side lacked confidence, affecting their performance as they finished 19th with 145 points.

