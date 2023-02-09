Indian organization Esportswala signs Thailand-based PUBG Mobile roster ahead of PMPL Spring 2023

Indian organization Esportswala has acquired UTG International's roster ahead of the 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand Spring, which is all set to commence on February 15. The lineup put on a magnificent showing in 2022's National Championship, where they grabbed fourth place to reach the upcoming event.

Esportswala, an organization making its name in mobile esports, will aim to achieve some impressive feats with the underdog roster. 2022 will offer the lineup many chances to display their skills, as a number of prestigious PUBG Mobile tournaments are scheduled to take place this year.

Esportswala PUBG Mobile roster

Here is Esportswala's new roster for the mobile title:

Freddy EARTHq TYLORq MrJO TripleF

The squad previously played under the banner of Bigzise x Hall of Fame in several minor competitions. They came out victorious in the City Tournament: Thailand to seal a spot in the PUBG Mobile National Championship. They absolutely dominated in the latter, securing 149 points and grabbing three Chicken Dinners in 10 of their matches. Their athlete MrJO bagged the Most Valuable Player award.

The squad then fought In the PMNC Thailand, which was conducted from December 15 to 25, 2022, where they performed well consistently and achieved fourth place in the event's both phases, Group Stage and Grand Finals.

However, the team will now combat several seasoned squads in the game's Pro League and will have to play strategically as the competition's scoring system will also be different from the year's previous tournaments. As the 10-point system offers fewer placement points, each side will try to collect more points from eliminations.

The five-man Thai squad must surely be working on their tactics and trying to understand their opponents' strategies before the tournament. Their main focus will be on achieving a respectable position under the Esportswala banner and securing a place in global events.

Tencent has already scheduled the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational in July in Riyadh. Several teams will compete in their regional tournaments to book a spot there.

The PMPL Thailand will be hosted across two weeks, boasting a cash prize pool of $60K. Apart from Esportswala, 19 other squads are ready to compete at the event for cash bonuses and the champion's title. Famous Thai teams like FaZe, The Infinity, Vampire Esports, and more will definitely be their toughest opponents in the tournament.

Esportswala has rosters for three games: BGMI, Free Fire MAX, and New State Mobile in India. The firm also signed a Free Fire squad from the MENA region last year. With its new PUBG Mobile lineup, the organization will look to make its name on the international level.

